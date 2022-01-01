Dallas Thai restaurants you'll love
Must-try Thai restaurants in Dallas
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Popular items
|House Fried Rice
|$13.45
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
|Pad Kee Mow
|$13.45
Spicy. rice noodle, chili, black soy, Thai basil, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.
|Asian Vegetable Stir Fry
|$14.45
Broccoli, bok choy, mushroom, snap pea, carrot, scallion, white onion, bamboo shoot, cabbage, so healthy.
More about SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas
|Popular items
|11. Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)
|$10.99
Stir fried flat noodles with bell peppers, onion, garlic, egg, Thai basil and kaffir lime leaves.
|15. Basil Fried Rice
|$10.99
Stir fried rice with bell peppers, onions, garlics, chili, Thai basil, and our homemade sauce.
|4. Sabaidee Wings
|$7.99
Chicken Wings topped with garlic flakes and served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Green Basil Fried Rice
|$13.45
Spicy. Jasmine white rice, black soy, Thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper.
|House Fried Rice
|$13.45
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
|Summer Rolls
|$6.45
Fresh rolls, vermicelli rice noodle, hand shredded green leaf lettuce, carrot, mint, chicken, house made peanut sauce. 6 bites.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Popular items
|House Fried Rice
|$12.95
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
|Original Pad Thai
|$13.95
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
|Orange Chicken
|$14.45
Crispy chicken breast nugget, house made orange sauce, broccoli.
More about Best Thai Signature
Best Thai Signature
18352 Dallas Pkwy #112,, Dallas
|Popular items
|Yellow Curry
|$12.50
|Thai Basil
|$11.99
|Panang Curry
|$12.99
More about Pakpao-Design District
Pakpao-Design District
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$15.00
egg - onion - bell pepper - scallion - cucumber
|Chicken Drunken
|$15.00
wide rice noodles - onion - bell pepper - Thai basil - egg - cherry tomato
|Chicken Pad Thai
|$15.00
rice noodles - scallion - peanuts - egg
More about SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas
|Popular items
|#19. Panang Curry
|$10.99
Kafir lime leaf and bell peppers. Served with
jasmine rice.
|11. Pad See Ew (Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles)
|$10.99
Thick flat rice noodles, carrots, broccoli, white pepper, egg
|#17. Red Curry (Gang Ped)
|$10.99
Basil, peas, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, served with jasmine rice