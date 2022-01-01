Dallas Thai restaurants you'll love

Must-try Thai restaurants in Dallas

Asian Mint | Inwood Village image

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Fried Rice$13.45
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
Pad Kee Mow$13.45
Spicy. rice noodle, chili, black soy, Thai basil, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.
Asian Vegetable Stir Fry$14.45
Broccoli, bok choy, mushroom, snap pea, carrot, scallion, white onion, bamboo shoot, cabbage, so healthy.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food image

 

SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food

5365 Spring Valley Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
11. Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)$10.99
Stir fried flat noodles with bell peppers, onion, garlic, egg, Thai basil and kaffir lime leaves.
15. Basil Fried Rice$10.99
Stir fried rice with bell peppers, onions, garlics, chili, Thai basil, and our homemade sauce.
4. Sabaidee Wings$7.99
Chicken Wings topped with garlic flakes and served with sweet and sour sauce.
More about SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Basil Fried Rice$13.45
Spicy. Jasmine white rice, black soy, Thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper.
House Fried Rice$13.45
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
Summer Rolls$6.45
Fresh rolls, vermicelli rice noodle, hand shredded green leaf lettuce, carrot, mint, chicken, house made peanut sauce. 6 bites.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Asian Mint | Forest Lane image

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Fried Rice$12.95
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
Original Pad Thai$13.95
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
Orange Chicken$14.45
Crispy chicken breast nugget, house made orange sauce, broccoli.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Best Thai Signature image

 

Best Thai Signature

18352 Dallas Pkwy #112,, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yellow Curry$12.50
Thai Basil$11.99
Panang Curry$12.99
More about Best Thai Signature
Pakpao-Design District image

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fried Rice$15.00
egg - onion - bell pepper - scallion - cucumber
Chicken Drunken$15.00
wide rice noodles - onion - bell pepper - Thai basil - egg - cherry tomato
Chicken Pad Thai$15.00
rice noodles - scallion - peanuts - egg
More about Pakpao-Design District
SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food image

 

SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food

5200 Lemmon Ave #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#19. Panang Curry$10.99
Kafir lime leaf and bell peppers. Served with
jasmine rice.
11. Pad See Ew (Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles)$10.99
Thick flat rice noodles, carrots, broccoli, white pepper, egg
#17. Red Curry (Gang Ped)$10.99
Basil, peas, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, served with jasmine rice
More about SABAIDEE Lao & Thai Street Food

