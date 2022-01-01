Deep Ellum restaurants you'll love
Deep Ellum's top cuisines
Must-try Deep Ellum restaurants
More about Sippin Santa
Sippin Santa
2816 Elm Street, Dallas
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$10.00
|Pimento Cheese Fritters
|$7.00
|Double Cheeseburger
|$12.00
More about Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
2807 Commerce St., Dallas
|Popular items
|Fried Dumplings (6)
|$5.50
Chicken Dumplings
|Banh Mi
|$6.00
Toasted Baguette spread with butter and mayo with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos and cilantro.
|Pho
|$11.00
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
More about Postino Deep Ellum
Postino Deep Ellum
2639 Main St, Dallas
|Popular items
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
|Panini Platter (serves 4-6)
|$36.00
Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6)
More about Shoals Sound & Service
Shoals Sound & Service
2614 Elm Street, Dallas
|Popular items
|Order of 3 Empanadas
|$12.00
Your choice of three Argentine-style savory or sweet fried pies.
|Sweet Plantains
|$6.00
Deep fried carmelized sweet plantain
|Shiitake Ceviche
|$11.00
A chilled blend of seared shiitake mushrooms, fresh cucumber, cherry tomato, jalapeño, radish, mango, avocado, shaved onion and sesame seasoned carrot strips served with plantain chips.
More about Westlake Brewing Company
Westlake Brewing Company
2816 Commerce St, Dallas
|Popular items
|Pretzel Bites
|$6.47
A pile of bite-sized pretzel poppers. Served with spicy mustard.
|4pk Rainout Hazy IPA, 16oz, 6.6% ABV
|$14.78
A 4 pack of our fresh Rainout Hazy IPA.
|4-pk Just-a-Loop x16, 4.2% ABV
|$12.93
Light, crisp, and refreshing english blonde ale. 4.2% ABV. 4x16oz cans to go.
More about Hibiki Sushi
SUSHI
Hibiki Sushi
2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas
|Popular items
|Sexy Time Special (R)
|$11.00
Crispy rice with spicy tuna, jalapeño and special sauce.
|Gyoza - Pork
|$6.00
Japanese pot stickers with ponzu sauce
|Crunch Roll
|$10.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado topped with crunch and eel sauce.
More about Thunderbird Station
Thunderbird Station
3400 Commerce St, Dallas
|Popular items
|Frito Pie
|$10.00
Welcome to the Pile High Club. There’s no resisting this roadside attraction for the record books, constructed with layers of love, house made Chili with Black Angus Beef and loads of condiments.
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
2649 Main Street, Dallas