Deep Ellum restaurants you'll love

Go
Deep Ellum restaurants
Toast

Deep Ellum's top cuisines

American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Deep Ellum restaurants

Sippin Santa image

 

Sippin Santa

2816 Elm Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gyro$10.00
Pimento Cheese Fritters$7.00
Double Cheeseburger$12.00
More about Sippin Santa
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum image

 

Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum

2807 Commerce St., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Dumplings (6)$5.50
Chicken Dumplings
Banh Mi$6.00
Toasted Baguette spread with butter and mayo with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos and cilantro.
Pho$11.00
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
More about Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
Postino Deep Ellum image

 

Postino Deep Ellum

2639 Main St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Panini Platter (serves 4-6)$36.00
Platter contains 14 panini pieces. Choose up to 3 options. (serves 4-6)
More about Postino Deep Ellum
Shoals Sound & Service image

 

Shoals Sound & Service

2614 Elm Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Order of 3 Empanadas$12.00
Your choice of three Argentine-style savory or sweet fried pies.
Sweet Plantains$6.00
Deep fried carmelized sweet plantain
Shiitake Ceviche$11.00
A chilled blend of seared shiitake mushrooms, fresh cucumber, cherry tomato, jalapeño, radish, mango, avocado, shaved onion and sesame seasoned carrot strips served with plantain chips.
More about Shoals Sound & Service
Westlake Brewing Company image

 

Westlake Brewing Company

2816 Commerce St, Dallas

Avg 4.8 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$6.47
A pile of bite-sized pretzel poppers. Served with spicy mustard.
4pk Rainout Hazy IPA, 16oz, 6.6% ABV$14.78
A 4 pack of our fresh Rainout Hazy IPA.
4-pk Just-a-Loop x16, 4.2% ABV$12.93
Light, crisp, and refreshing english blonde ale. 4.2% ABV. 4x16oz cans to go.
More about Westlake Brewing Company
Hibiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Hibiki Sushi

2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sexy Time Special (R)$11.00
Crispy rice with spicy tuna, jalapeño and special sauce.
Gyoza - Pork$6.00
Japanese pot stickers with ponzu sauce
Crunch Roll$10.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado topped with crunch and eel sauce.
More about Hibiki Sushi
Thunderbird Station image

 

Thunderbird Station

3400 Commerce St, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Frito Pie$10.00
Welcome to the Pile High Club. There’s no resisting this roadside attraction for the record books, constructed with layers of love, house made Chili with Black Angus Beef and loads of condiments.
More about Thunderbird Station
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

2649 Main Street, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (133 reviews)
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Restaurant banner

 

The Free Man

2626 Commerce St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Free Man

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Deep Ellum

Fried Rice

Map

More near Deep Ellum to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lake Highlands

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston