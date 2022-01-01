Fried rice in
Deep Ellum
/
Dallas
/
Deep Ellum
/
Fried Rice
Deep Ellum restaurants that serve fried rice
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
2807 Commerce St., Dallas
No reviews yet
Fried Rice
$12.00
Stir-fry with yellow onions, carrots, peas, and egg.
More about Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
SUSHI
Hibiki Sushi
2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas
Avg 4.6
(732 reviews)
Fried Rice
$12.00
More about Hibiki Sushi
