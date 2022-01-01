Design District bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Design District

El Bolero - Design District image

 

El Bolero - Design District

1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Enchiladas Verdes De Pollo$16.00
pulled chicken, tomatillo salsa, tomato, lettuce, oaxaca cheese, roasted corn relish, queso fresco
Queso Blanco$12.00
oaxaca/monterey cheese, jalapeno, cilantro, onion
Guacamole Con Totopos$12.00
freshly made guacamole with house made chips
More about El Bolero - Design District
WITS Steakhouse image

 

WITS Steakhouse

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Oak Surf + Turf Roll$18.00
Tempura Soft Shell Crab + Kobe Beef Short Rib + Tempura Asparagus + Avocado
Hawaiian Roll$13.00
Spicy Tuna + Grilled Pineapple + Sliced Avocado
Oak Grilled Octopus$20.00
Texas Pea Salad + Serrano Ham + Calabrian Vinaigrette
More about WITS Steakhouse
Pakpao-Design District image

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fried Rice$15.00
egg - onion - bell pepper - scallion - cucumber
Chicken Drunken$15.00
wide rice noodles - onion - bell pepper - Thai basil - egg - cherry tomato
Chicken Pad Thai$15.00
rice noodles - scallion - peanuts - egg
More about Pakpao-Design District
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

1212 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (6763 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Knots$9.00
garlic, parmesan, provolone asiago whip
More about Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
N’awlins Seafood & Sports Bar image

 

N’awlins Seafood & Sports Bar

1400 Hi Line Dr 116, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about N’awlins Seafood & Sports Bar
