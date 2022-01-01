Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Almond chicken in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve almond chicken

Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cranberry Almond Chicken Fried Rice$14.95
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato, cranberry, almond.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian mint

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Cranberry Almond Chicken Fried Rice$14.95
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato, cranberry, almond.
More about Asian mint
Item pic

 

Asian mint

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cranberry Almond Chicken Fried Rice$14.95
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato, cranberry, almond.
More about Asian mint
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carver Park - 7557 Rambler Rd

7557 Rambler Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Almond Chicken Salad Presentation on a bed of greens$8.75
Almond Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.75
Almond Chicken salad on oat bread w/ potato salad
More about Carver Park - 7557 Rambler Rd

