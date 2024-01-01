Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian chicken salad in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve asian chicken salad

Banner pic

 

Wicked Butcher Steakhouse - 1717 Main Street

1717 Main Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$16.00
sesame soy, noodles, cucumber, carrot, cabbage, mango, peanuts, basil, mint, jicama
More about Wicked Butcher Steakhouse - 1717 Main Street
Banner pic

 

Ramble Room - Snider Plaza - 6565 HILLCREST RD, STE 150

6565 HILLCREST RD, STE 150, DALLAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Chicken Salad$19.00
Napa cabbage slaw mixed with baby spinach, grilled chicken, oranges, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cashews, sesame seeds, and fried wontons. Served with a honey soy vinaigrette.
Asian Chicken Salad$19.00
napa slaw, cashew, cilantro, honey soy vin
More about Ramble Room - Snider Plaza - 6565 HILLCREST RD, STE 150

