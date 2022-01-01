Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado burgers in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve avocado burgers

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch image

 

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Bacon Burger$11.50
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd image

 

Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd

6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Ranch Burger$11.68
Beef Patty, Homemade Avocado Ranch Dressing, Applewood Smoked Bacon,
Provolone Cheese, Avocado and Lettuce.
More about Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
Avocado Ranch Burger image

 

Haystack Burgers - Lakewood

6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Ranch Burger$11.68
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with: House-made Avocado Ranch Dressing, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Sliced Avocado & Lettuce
More about Haystack Burgers - Lakewood
Item pic

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Avocado Burger$15.25
signature beef patty [ground brisket, veal, chuck], bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, challah bun
More about State and Allen
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maple Landing

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Avocado Burger$12.45
cheddar, challah bun
More about Maple Landing

