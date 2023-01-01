Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve avocado salad

Banner pic

 

JG’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers - 12101 Greenville Avenue

12101 Greenville Avenue Suite 109, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Avocado Bacon Salad$12.50
Romaine lettuce, baby spinach, deli sliced turkey, bacon, avocado & cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing. Comes with one pieces of toast on the side.
More about JG's Old Fashioned Hamburgers - 12101 Greenville Avenue
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped$22.00
Jumbo Crab & Avocado Salad w/ Dijon Vinaigrette$26.00
Jumbo Crab & Avocado Salad$26.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
Consumer pic

 

The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas

900 S. Harwood St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Avocado Salad$4.00
More about The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carver Park - 7557 Rambler Rd

7557 Rambler Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Ham & Cheese w/ scallions & roasted potatoes$9.50
Flank Steak Quesadilla w/ avocado tomato salad, lime juice$10.00
More about Carver Park - 7557 Rambler Rd
Item pic

 

Leela's Pizza & Wine Bar - Lower Greenville

1914 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
AVOCADO CAESAR SALAD$12.00
romaine, sourdough breadcrumbs, parmesan, avocado, caesar dressing
More about Leela's Pizza & Wine Bar - Lower Greenville

