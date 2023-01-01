Avocado salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve avocado salad
More about JG’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers - 12101 Greenville Avenue
JG’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers - 12101 Greenville Avenue
12101 Greenville Avenue Suite 109, Dallas
|Turkey Avocado Bacon Salad
|$12.50
Romaine lettuce, baby spinach, deli sliced turkey, bacon, avocado & cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing. Comes with one pieces of toast on the side.
More about Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Bacon Wrapped
|$22.00
|Jumbo Crab & Avocado Salad w/ Dijon Vinaigrette
|$26.00
|Jumbo Crab & Avocado Salad
|$26.00
More about The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas
The Reserve by Taqueria Taxco - Dallas
900 S. Harwood St., Dallas
|Side Avocado Salad
|$4.00
More about Carver Park - 7557 Rambler Rd
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carver Park - 7557 Rambler Rd
7557 Rambler Rd, Dallas
|Hot Ham & Cheese w/ scallions & roasted potatoes
|$9.50
|Flank Steak Quesadilla w/ avocado tomato salad, lime juice
|$10.00