Avocado toast in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Awake - Addison
Awake - Addison
15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas
|Avocado Toast
|$9.79
Our thick-cut, whole-grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, lemon, Maldon sea salt and fresh herbs. Served with two eggs made fresh to order.
More about Hatchways Café
Hatchways Café
2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Avocado Toast
|$6.00
Chunky avocado, sea salt, Aleppo chili flakes + our omega seed blend on toasted ciabatta