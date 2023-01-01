Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baby back ribs in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve baby back ribs

Item pic

 

Ozona Grill and Bar - 401-Dallas

4615 Greenville Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baby Back Ribs$27.25
Full rack slow grilled for tenderness, topped with classic bbq or Dr Pepper bbq sauce & served with Texas toast
More about Ozona Grill and Bar - 401-Dallas
Smoked Pecan Baby Back Ribs image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Off the Bone Barbeque

1734 South Lamar St., Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Pecan Baby Back Ribs$0.00
Slowly smoked over pecan wood and hand seasoned with our secret dry rub. Meat so deliciously tender, it literally "falls off the bone."
More about Off the Bone Barbeque
Rack of Baby Back Ribs image

 

Off the Bone Catering

1734 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rack of Baby Back Ribs$34.99
12/rack
More about Off the Bone Catering
Item pic

 

Texas Kosher BBQ

7989 Belt Line Rd Suite 154, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baby Back Beef Ribs$54.95
Sweet and Sticky Beef Back Ribs. Grab some extra Napkins.
Comes with 2 Sides
More about Texas Kosher BBQ

