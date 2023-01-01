Baby back ribs in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve baby back ribs
Ozona Grill and Bar - 401-Dallas
4615 Greenville Avenue, Dallas
|Baby Back Ribs
|$27.25
Full rack slow grilled for tenderness, topped with classic bbq or Dr Pepper bbq sauce & served with Texas toast
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Off the Bone Barbeque
1734 South Lamar St., Dallas
|Smoked Pecan Baby Back Ribs
|$0.00
Slowly smoked over pecan wood and hand seasoned with our secret dry rub. Meat so deliciously tender, it literally "falls off the bone."
Off the Bone Catering
1734 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas
|Rack of Baby Back Ribs
|$34.99
12/rack