Bacon cheeseburgers in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Snuffers

3526 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dr. Pepper BBQ Bacon Burger$10.99
1/2 Pound patty with American cheese and Dr. Pepper infused BBQ sauce. Topped with Applewood bacon and crispy bacon crumbles. Served on a locally sourced poppy seed bun with mayonaise, pickles and diced onions.
Bacon Guacamole Burger$10.99
1/2 Pound patty with Swiss cheese and Applewood bacon strips served on top of lettuce and tomatoes with a dollop of guacamole on top. Served on a poppy seed bun.
Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger$10.49
1/2 Pound patty with crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, applewood bacon strips with red onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Loon

3028 N. Hall St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Blue Cheese Burger$12.95
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Bacon Burger$11.50
BBQ Bacon Burger$12.00
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.00
JFKeg and Kitchen

1710 Young St #120, Dallas

No reviews yet
Delivery
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.00
The Pour House

1300 W Davis St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bacon burger$13.50
Cheddar Cheese, bacon, pickles, lettuce, onions and tomatoes
The Brass Tap

6959 Arapaho Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carver Park

7557 Rambler Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Keto de Mayo Bacon Cheeseburger w/ lime fajita vegetable$10.00
State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Avocado Burger$15.25
signature beef patty [ground brisket, veal, chuck], bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, challah bun
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maple Landing

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Avocado Burger$12.45
cheddar, challah bun
