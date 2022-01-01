Bacon cheeseburgers in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Snuffers
3526 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Dr. Pepper BBQ Bacon Burger
|$10.99
1/2 Pound patty with American cheese and Dr. Pepper infused BBQ sauce. Topped with Applewood bacon and crispy bacon crumbles. Served on a locally sourced poppy seed bun with mayonaise, pickles and diced onions.
|Bacon Guacamole Burger
|$10.99
1/2 Pound patty with Swiss cheese and Applewood bacon strips served on top of lettuce and tomatoes with a dollop of guacamole on top. Served on a poppy seed bun.
|Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
|$10.49
1/2 Pound patty with crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, applewood bacon strips with red onions, lettuce and tomatoes. Served on a poppyseed bun.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Loon
3028 N. Hall St., Dallas
|Bacon Blue Cheese Burger
|$12.95
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch
|Avocado Bacon Burger
|$11.50
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$12.00
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.00
The Pour House
1300 W Davis St, Dallas
|Bacon burger
|$13.50
Cheddar Cheese, bacon, pickles, lettuce, onions and tomatoes
The Brass Tap
6959 Arapaho Rd, Dallas
|Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carver Park
7557 Rambler Rd, Dallas
|Keto de Mayo Bacon Cheeseburger w/ lime fajita vegetable
|$10.00
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|Bacon Avocado Burger
|$15.25
signature beef patty [ground brisket, veal, chuck], bacon, avocado, cheddar cheese, challah bun
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maple Landing
5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas
|Bacon Avocado Burger
|$12.45
cheddar, challah bun