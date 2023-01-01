Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon egg sandwiches in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve bacon egg sandwiches

Item pic

 

Ascension Coffee - White Rock

9353 Garland Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich$9.50
choice of croissant or bagel with applewood-smoked bacon, sun-dried tomato aioli
More about Ascension Coffee - White Rock
ed5af784-d18c-4708-8018-f07e0d3196ea image

 

Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• Bacon or Sausage & Egg Sandwich w/ mayo, lettuce & tomato$6.75
Choose Bacon or Sausage with egg cooked just the way you like it.
Photo shown with cheese
More about Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Ascension Coffee - Crescent Court

200 Crescent Ct, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (638 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich$9.50
choice of croissant or bagel with applewood-smoked bacon, sun-dried tomato aioli
More about Ascension Coffee - Crescent Court
Item pic

 

Ascension Coffee - Design District

1621 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich$9.50
choice of croissant or bagel with applewood-smoked bacon, sun-dried tomato aioli
More about Ascension Coffee - Design District

