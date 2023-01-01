Bacon egg sandwiches in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve bacon egg sandwiches
Ascension Coffee - White Rock
Ascension Coffee - White Rock
9353 Garland Road, Dallas
|Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich
|$9.50
choice of croissant or bagel with applewood-smoked bacon, sun-dried tomato aioli
Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd
Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Bacon or Sausage & Egg Sandwich w/ mayo, lettuce & tomato
|$6.75
Choose Bacon or Sausage with egg cooked just the way you like it.
Photo shown with cheese
Ascension Coffee - Crescent Court
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Ascension Coffee - Crescent Court
200 Crescent Ct, Dallas
|Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich
|$9.50
choice of croissant or bagel with applewood-smoked bacon, sun-dried tomato aioli