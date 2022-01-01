Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baklava in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve baklava

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SOLO BURGERS & WINGS

6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava$4.49
More about SOLO BURGERS & WINGS
Main pic

 

Baboushi - The Exchange

211 S. Akard st, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baklava$3.25
More about Baboushi - The Exchange

