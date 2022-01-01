Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana bread pudding in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve banana bread pudding

Sloane's - Dallas

2001 Ross Ave Suite 125, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Bread Pudding$12.00
Caramelized banana, bourbon caramel, butterscotch, vanilla cardamom ice cream
More about Sloane's - Dallas
Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila

2001 Ross Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (442 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Bread Pudding$12.00
Caramelized banana, bourbon caramel, butterscotch, vanilla cardamom ice cream
More about Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila
State and Allen image

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Bread Pudding$7.50
More about State and Allen
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maple Landing

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Bread Pudding$6.95
topped with candied Texas pecans
More about Maple Landing

