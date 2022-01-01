Banana bread pudding in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve banana bread pudding
More about Sloane's - Dallas
Sloane's - Dallas
2001 Ross Ave Suite 125, Dallas
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$12.00
Caramelized banana, bourbon caramel, butterscotch, vanilla cardamom ice cream
More about Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila
2001 Ross Ave, Dallas
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$12.00
Caramelized banana, bourbon caramel, butterscotch, vanilla cardamom ice cream
More about State and Allen
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$7.50
More about Maple Landing
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maple Landing
5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$6.95
topped with candied Texas pecans