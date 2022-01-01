Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve bean burritos

La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNG BEAN BURRITO$3.25
More about La Calle Doce
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands image

 

Taco Joint - Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
More about Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
Dive Coastal image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Dive Coastal

3404 Rankin St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Bean, Rice +Cheese Burrito$6.00
Served with plantain chips
More about Dive Coastal
Taco Joint - Preston Center image

 

Taco Joint - Preston Center

6112 Luther Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
More about Taco Joint - Preston Center
Taco Joint - Inwood image

 

Taco Joint - Inwood

12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
More about Taco Joint - Inwood
Taco Joint image

 

Taco Joint - Lakewood

6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
More about Taco Joint - Lakewood
Taco Joint - Peak Street image

 

Taco Joint - Peak Street

911 N. Peak Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
More about Taco Joint - Peak Street
***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill ***** image

TACOS

***NUNOS TACOS***

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BEAN & RICE BURRITO$5.00
bean & rice only burrito. Add-ons available.
More about ***NUNOS TACOS***

