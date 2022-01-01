Bean burritos in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve bean burritos
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|SNG BEAN BURRITO
|$3.25
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Dive Coastal
3404 Rankin St, Dallas
|Mini Bean, Rice +Cheese Burrito
|$6.00
Served with plantain chips
Taco Joint - Preston Center
6112 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
Taco Joint - Inwood
12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
Taco Joint - Lakewood
6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
Taco Joint - Peak Street
911 N. Peak Street, Dallas
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.