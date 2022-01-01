Beef broccoli in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve beef broccoli
Wok Star Chinese
8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas
|Beef with Broccoli
|$15.00
Beef flank steak, broccoli, carrot, brown garlic sauce
Red Stix Asian Street Food
6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Beef and Broccoli with Steamed Rice
|$12.45
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|BEEF WITH BROCCOLI 芥兰牛肉 17
|$22.00