Beef noodles in Dallas

Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Beef Noodle Soup$14.95
An iconic part of Thai street food that you will find in every corner in Thailand. Steamed rice noodle in a beef broth with sliced flank steak, scallions, crispy garlic, and pork rind
Red Stix Asian Street Food image

 

Red Stix Asian Street Food

6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shaken Beef Noodles$13.45
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Beef Noodle Soup$14.95
An iconic part of Thai street food that you will find in every corner in Thailand. Steamed rice noodle in a beef broth with sliced flank steak, scallions, crispy garlic, and pork rind
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Beef Noodle Soup$14.95
An iconic part of Thai street food that you will find in every corner in Thailand. Steamed rice noodle in a beef broth with sliced flank steak, scallions, crispy garlic, and pork rind
Item pic

 

Monkey King Noodle - The Exchange

211 S. Akard st., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Stir Fry Noodles$13.00
Hot Beef Noodles$13.00
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BEEF FLAT RICE NOODLE 干炒牛河$18.00
Sum Dang Good Chinese image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Sum Dang Good Chinese

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1684 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Stir Fried HP Noodles$18.00
Beef, broccoli, snow peas, cabbage, celery, green onion, bean sprouts, black bean sauce.
Beef Ramen Noodles image

NOODLES

Sky Blossom

1514 Elm St., Dallas

Avg 3.9 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Ramen Noodles$10.50
Dry ramen noodles with grilled beef, toss with scallions, cooked bean sprouts, carrots with sweet and savory sauce.
