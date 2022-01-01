Beef noodles in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve beef noodles
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Thai Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.95
An iconic part of Thai street food that you will find in every corner in Thailand. Steamed rice noodle in a beef broth with sliced flank steak, scallions, crispy garlic, and pork rind
Red Stix Asian Street Food
6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Shaken Beef Noodles
|$13.45
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Thai Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.95
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Thai Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.95
Monkey King Noodle - The Exchange
211 S. Akard st., Dallas
|Beef Stir Fry Noodles
|$13.00
|Hot Beef Noodles
|$13.00
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|BEEF FLAT RICE NOODLE 干炒牛河
|$18.00
Sum Dang Good Chinese
3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas
|Beef Stir Fried HP Noodles
|$18.00
Beef, broccoli, snow peas, cabbage, celery, green onion, bean sprouts, black bean sauce.