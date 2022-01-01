Beef teriyaki in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve beef teriyaki
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
2807 Commerce St., Dallas
|Teriyaki Beef
|$13.00
Teriyaki beef serve with broccoli, sesame and steam rice.
Red Stix Asian Street Food
6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Robata Stix Sampler (1 Chick Teriyaki,1 Chck Satay, 1 Beef Tenderloin, 1 Teriyaki Shrimp, 1 Chinese Bbq Pork)
|$20.95
SUSHI
Hibiki Sushi
2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas
|Beef Teriyaki
|$18.00
Grilled Rib-eye steak served on a sizzling plate with teriyaki sauce