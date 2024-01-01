Biryani in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve biryani
More about Roti Grill Victory
Roti Grill Victory
2401 Victory Park Lane, #120, Dallas
|Paneer Biryani
|$17.99
|Lamb Biryani
|$18.99
More about India Palace
India Palace
12817 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Vegetable Biryani
|$19.00
Basmati rice in a masterful blend of spices, garnished with nuts and raisins served with raita
|Shrimp Biryani
|$25.00
Basmati rice in a masterful blend of spices, garnished with nuts and raisins served with raita
|Chicken Biryani
|$21.00
Basmati rice in a masterful blend of spices, garnished with nuts and raisins served with raita