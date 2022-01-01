Bread pudding in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve bread pudding
Sloane's - Dallas
2001 Ross Ave Suite 125, Dallas
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$12.00
Caramelized banana, bourbon caramel, butterscotch, vanilla cardamom ice cream
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Republic Texas Tavern
12300 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Vanilla Bourbon Caramel & Henry's Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Carte Blanche
2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|French Toast Croissant Bread Pudding
|$5.25
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hook Line & Sinker
3103 Lemmon Ave, Dallas
|Bread Pudding
|$5.50
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dock Local Uptown
3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas
|Bread Pudding Bites
|$7.00
Our delicious bread pudding bites deep fried, tossed in cinnamon and sugar and drizzled with a vanilla sauce.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
House-made bread pudding with strawberry syrup & powdered sugar.
Dalat Restaurant & Bar
2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas
|Bread Pudding
|$5.95
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila
2001 Ross Ave, Dallas
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$12.00
Caramelized banana, bourbon caramel, butterscotch, vanilla cardamom ice cream
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Tasty Tails
4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS
|Bread Pudding Bites
|$6.99
Crispy fried bread puddings bites with a warm and gooey center. Topped with powdered sugar.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|White Chocolate Bread Pudding
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|TX Pecan Bread Pudding
|$7.95
White chocolate, Macadamian nut, whiskey anglais.
Oddfellows
316 W 7th St, Dallas
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
bourbon caramle sauce, warm apple compote, cookie crumble, vanilla ice cream
|Bread Pudding French Toast
|$13.00
Fresh berries, cinnamon glaze
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$7.50
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Maple Landing
5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$6.95
topped with candied Texas pecans