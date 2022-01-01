Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve bread pudding

Banner pic

 

Sloane's - Dallas

2001 Ross Ave Suite 125, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Bread Pudding$12.00
Caramelized banana, bourbon caramel, butterscotch, vanilla cardamom ice cream
More about Sloane's - Dallas
Republic Texas Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Republic Texas Tavern

12300 Inwood Road, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$10.00
Vanilla Bourbon Caramel & Henry's Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
More about Republic Texas Tavern
Carte Blanche image

 

Carte Blanche

2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Croissant Bread Pudding$5.25
More about Carte Blanche
Hook Line & Sinker image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hook Line & Sinker

3103 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (950 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$5.50
More about Hook Line & Sinker
Dock Local Uptown image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dock Local Uptown

3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding Bites$7.00
Our delicious bread pudding bites deep fried, tossed in cinnamon and sugar and drizzled with a vanilla sauce.
More about Dock Local Uptown
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen

5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (2897 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$7.00
House-made bread pudding with strawberry syrup & powdered sugar.
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
Item pic

 

Dalat Restaurant & Bar

2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$5.95
More about Dalat Restaurant & Bar
José image

 

José

4931 W Lovers Ln., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Concha Bread Pudding$8.00
More about José
OAK'D BBQ image

BBQ

OAK'D BBQ

5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (205 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$5.99
More about OAK'D BBQ
Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila

2001 Ross Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (442 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Bread Pudding$12.00
Caramelized banana, bourbon caramel, butterscotch, vanilla cardamom ice cream
More about Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila
Street's Fine Chicken image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$7.00
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE image

 

YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE

702 ROSS AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$8.95
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
Banner pic

 

Tasty Tails

4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding Bites$6.99
Crispy fried bread puddings bites with a warm and gooey center. Topped with powdered sugar.
More about Tasty Tails
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Chocolate Bread Pudding
More about Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
Street's Fine Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TX Pecan Bread Pudding$7.95
White chocolate, Macadamian nut, whiskey anglais.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Restaurant banner

 

Oddfellows

316 W 7th St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$8.00
bourbon caramle sauce, warm apple compote, cookie crumble, vanilla ice cream
Bread Pudding French Toast$13.00
Fresh berries, cinnamon glaze
More about Oddfellows
State and Allen image

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Bread Pudding$7.50
More about State and Allen
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maple Landing

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Bread Pudding$6.95
topped with candied Texas pecans
More about Maple Landing

