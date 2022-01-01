Brisket in Dallas

Drunken Noodles image

 

Hei Hei

9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cumin Braised Brisket Noodles$13.95
slow cooked brisket with onion, peppers and chili oil
More about Hei Hei
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands image

 

Taco Joint - Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket & Egg$3.19
Soft flour tortilla with brisket, eggs, and cheese.
More about Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
BBQ Brisket Sandwich image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Babb Brothers BBQ

3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (770 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Brisket Sandwich$12.00
A BBQ brisket sandwich on a potato roll served with a side of Crispy Fries.
Brisket 1 LB$27.00
One pound of mesquite-smoked brisket, sliced or chopped the way you like it.
More about Babb Brothers BBQ
Taco Joint - Preston Center image

 

Taco Joint - Preston Center

6112 Luther Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket & Egg$3.19
Soft flour tortilla with brisket, eggs, and cheese.
More about Taco Joint - Preston Center
Sundown at Granada image

 

Sundown at Granada

3520 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wake-Up Brisket$14.00
BBQ Brisket, Scrambles, White Cheddar, Black Beans, Flour Tortillas, Fire Roasted Salsa
More about Sundown at Granada
BBQ Brisket Sandwich image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

LB Wings

3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas

Avg 3.6 (34 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Brisket Sandwich$12.00
A BBQ brisket sandwich on a potato roll served with Crispy Fries.
More about LB Wings
Tejas image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Tejas

250 N. Bishop Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Taco$6.00
Brisket Enchilada Plate$14.00
More about Tejas
Smokey Joe's BBQ - Food Truck image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Smokey Joe's BBQ - Food Truck

6407 s r l thornton fwy, dallas

Avg 4.9 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Sandwich$10.00
More about Smokey Joe's BBQ - Food Truck
Brisket image

 

Marshall's BBQ Catering

12895 Josey Lane, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket$17.50
by the pound
More about Marshall's BBQ Catering
Item pic

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Taco$4.50
Our own special brisket taco with jack cheese and grilled onions
More about Fernando's Midway
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

 

Sugarfire Smokehouse

6750 Abrams Road #110, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Sandwich 6oz$12.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Brisket 1 LB (Meat Only)$20.99
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Taco Joint image

 

Taco Joint

6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket & Egg$3.19
Soft flour tortilla with brisket, eggs, and cheese.
More about Taco Joint
Off the Bone Barbeque image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Off the Bone Barbeque

1734 South Lamar St., Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Beef Brisket
Slowly smoked over pecan wood and hand seasoned with our secret dry rub.
More about Off the Bone Barbeque
Sliced Brisket image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

2202 Inwood Road, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sliced Brisket
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Burnt Ends Brisket image

BBQ

OAK'D BBQ

5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (205 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Prime Brisket$13.99
Burnt Ends Brisket$7.49
More about OAK'D BBQ
Sliced Brisket image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

5519 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sliced Brisket
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Sliced Brisket image

 

Kosher Palate

7989 Belt Line Rd., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sliced Brisket$50.00
1.5# or 3# of Pre-packed sliced brisket.
A mix of 1st and 2nd cut brisket sliced fresh off the pit, vacuum sealed and frozen.
Reheat using Sous Vide, Drop in boiling water for 20 Minutes or put in a pan in a 350 degree oven with a little liquid and wrap tightly.
Chopped Brisket$24.00
1# package of our famous chopped Brisket mixed with our signature BBQ sauce. Shredded fresh off the pit, vacuum sealed and frozen.
Reheat using Sous Vide, Drop in boiling water for 20 Minutes or put in a pan in a 350 degree oven with a little liquid and wrap tightly.
More about Kosher Palate
Smokey Joe’s bbq image

 

Smokey Joe’s bbq

6407 South Thornton Freeway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Potato$14.00
By the Pound Brisket$29.00
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
More about Smokey Joe’s bbq
1lb Prime Brisket image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1lb Prime Brisket$27.99
Our signature - 16 hour Smoked Prime Brisket seasoned with the Pitmasters signature rub, sliced lean or moist
1/2lb Prime Brisket$13.99
Our signature - 16 hour Smoked Prime Brisket seasoned with the Pitmasters signature rub, sliced lean or moist
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$9.00
More about Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
Taco Joint - Peak Street image

 

Taco Joint - Peak Street

911 N. Peak Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket & Egg$3.19
Soft flour tortilla with brisket, eggs, and cheese.
More about Taco Joint - Peak Street
Item pic

BBQ • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN WINGS

Hula Girl Poke

3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Tacos (3)$15.00
Our famous Brisket, topped with an avocado slice, pico de gallo, and our house piripiri sauce. Tacos served with a side of house made Borracho Beans.
More about Hula Girl Poke
Loro Dallas image

 

Loro Dallas

1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curried Brisket Rice$6.75
roasted peanut-chili crunch, currants
More about Loro Dallas
1 lb Beef Brisket image

 

Off the Bone Catering

1734 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 lb Beef Brisket$28.00
1 lb serves 2-4
More about Off the Bone Catering
Item pic

 

The Brass Tap

6959 Arapaho Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Restaurant banner

 

Peggy Sue's Market, Inc.

3411 Asbury Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Brisket
More about Peggy Sue's Market, Inc.
Restaurant banner

 

Mia's Tex-Mex Restaurant

4334 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1559 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Taco Dinner$12.95
More about Mia's Tex-Mex Restaurant

