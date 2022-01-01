Brisket in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve brisket
Hei Hei
9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117, Dallas
|Cumin Braised Brisket Noodles
|$13.95
slow cooked brisket with onion, peppers and chili oil
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas
|Brisket & Egg
|$3.19
Soft flour tortilla with brisket, eggs, and cheese.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Babb Brothers BBQ
3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas
|BBQ Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
A BBQ brisket sandwich on a potato roll served with a side of Crispy Fries.
|Brisket 1 LB
|$27.00
One pound of mesquite-smoked brisket, sliced or chopped the way you like it.
Taco Joint - Preston Center
6112 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Brisket & Egg
|$3.19
Soft flour tortilla with brisket, eggs, and cheese.
Sundown at Granada
3520 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Wake-Up Brisket
|$14.00
BBQ Brisket, Scrambles, White Cheddar, Black Beans, Flour Tortillas, Fire Roasted Salsa
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
LB Wings
3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas
|BBQ Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
A BBQ brisket sandwich on a potato roll served with Crispy Fries.
TACOS • HAMBURGERS
Tejas
250 N. Bishop Ave, Dallas
|Brisket Taco
|$6.00
|Brisket Enchilada Plate
|$14.00
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Smokey Joe's BBQ - Food Truck
6407 s r l thornton fwy, dallas
|Brisket Sandwich
|$10.00
Marshall's BBQ Catering
12895 Josey Lane, Farmers Branch
|Brisket
|$17.50
by the pound
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Brisket Taco
|$4.50
Our own special brisket taco with jack cheese and grilled onions
Sugarfire Smokehouse
6750 Abrams Road #110, Dallas
|Brisket Sandwich 6oz
|$12.99
(Includes 1 Side)
|Brisket 1 LB (Meat Only)
|$20.99
Taco Joint
6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas
|Brisket & Egg
|$3.19
Soft flour tortilla with brisket, eggs, and cheese.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Off the Bone Barbeque
1734 South Lamar St., Dallas
|Smoked Beef Brisket
Slowly smoked over pecan wood and hand seasoned with our secret dry rub.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
2202 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Sliced Brisket
BBQ
OAK'D BBQ
5500 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Prime Brisket
|$13.99
|Burnt Ends Brisket
|$7.49
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
5519 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas
|Sliced Brisket
Kosher Palate
7989 Belt Line Rd., Dallas
|Sliced Brisket
|$50.00
1.5# or 3# of Pre-packed sliced brisket.
A mix of 1st and 2nd cut brisket sliced fresh off the pit, vacuum sealed and frozen.
Reheat using Sous Vide, Drop in boiling water for 20 Minutes or put in a pan in a 350 degree oven with a little liquid and wrap tightly.
|Chopped Brisket
|$24.00
1# package of our famous chopped Brisket mixed with our signature BBQ sauce. Shredded fresh off the pit, vacuum sealed and frozen.
Reheat using Sous Vide, Drop in boiling water for 20 Minutes or put in a pan in a 350 degree oven with a little liquid and wrap tightly.
Smokey Joe’s bbq
6407 South Thornton Freeway, Dallas
|Brisket Potato
|$14.00
|By the Pound Brisket
|$29.00
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|1lb Prime Brisket
|$27.99
Our signature - 16 hour Smoked Prime Brisket seasoned with the Pitmasters signature rub, sliced lean or moist
|1/2lb Prime Brisket
|$13.99
Our signature - 16 hour Smoked Prime Brisket seasoned with the Pitmasters signature rub, sliced lean or moist
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$9.00
Taco Joint - Peak Street
911 N. Peak Street, Dallas
|Brisket & Egg
|$3.19
Soft flour tortilla with brisket, eggs, and cheese.
BBQ • SUSHI • POKE • CHICKEN WINGS
Hula Girl Poke
3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas
|Brisket Tacos (3)
|$15.00
Our famous Brisket, topped with an avocado slice, pico de gallo, and our house piripiri sauce. Tacos served with a side of house made Borracho Beans.
Loro Dallas
1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas
|Curried Brisket Rice
|$6.75
roasted peanut-chili crunch, currants
Off the Bone Catering
1734 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas
|1 lb Beef Brisket
|$28.00
1 lb serves 2-4
The Brass Tap
6959 Arapaho Rd, Dallas
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)