Brulee in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve brulee

Sloane's - Dallas

2001 Ross Ave Suite 125, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brulee Brie$16.00
Marinated figs, red wine reduction, walnuts, pickled mustard seed and grilled ciabatta
More about Sloane's - Dallas
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Creme Brulee$7.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE

702 ROSS AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Creme Brulee$8.95
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
Yardbird

2121 N Pearl St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Creme Brulee Waffles$18.00
fresh whipped cream, raspberry sauce
More about Yardbird
Cheapsteaks

2613 Elm St., DALLAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Creme Brulee$7.99
Homemade Creamy Vanilla Custard with a Brittle Top of Melted Sugar
More about Cheapsteaks
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maple Landing

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Creme Brulee$6.95
topped with blueberries
More about Maple Landing

