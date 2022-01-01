Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Dallas
  • /
  • Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Dallas restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$6.75
Fried Chicken Breast smothered in delicious buffalo (Hot) sauce.
Order a side of our homemade Ranch dressing, delicious.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch image

 

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.50
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS

6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Deluxe JR Crispy Chicken Sandwich$4.49
Buffalo Crispy Chicken sandwich$7.99
Buffalo Beyond Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Frankie's Downtown

1303 Main Street, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1432 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Golden Fried Chicken Breast with Medium Buffalo Sauce, Swiss Cheese and Jalapeno Slaw on a Brioche Bun.
More about Frankie's Downtown
Item pic

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.25
crispy chicken breast tossed in sweet cayenne sauce, challah bun, side of blue cheese dressing
More about State and Allen

