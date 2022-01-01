Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$6.75
Fried Chicken Breast smothered in delicious buffalo (Hot) sauce.
Order a side of our homemade Ranch dressing, delicious.
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.50
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Buffalo Deluxe JR Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$4.49
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken sandwich
|$7.99
|Buffalo Beyond Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Frankie's Downtown
1303 Main Street, Dallas
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Golden Fried Chicken Breast with Medium Buffalo Sauce, Swiss Cheese and Jalapeno Slaw on a Brioche Bun.
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.25
crispy chicken breast tossed in sweet cayenne sauce, challah bun, side of blue cheese dressing