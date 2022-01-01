Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve burritos

Banner pic

 

Mattito's - Oak Lawn

3102 Oak Lawn Avenue #144, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito$12.50
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of shredded Chicken or seasoned Taco beef and covered in your choice of sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans
More about Mattito's - Oak Lawn
El Bolero - Design District image

 

El Bolero - Design District

1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grande Fajita Burrito$15.00
garlic rice, lettuce, charro beans, pico de gallo, avocado, crema with side salad
More about El Bolero - Design District
Item pic

 

Awake - Addison

15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$10.29
Scrambled eggs with pork sausage, house-roasted onions, green chilis, seasoned ranch potatoes, Jack and Cheddar, wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with salsa or pork green chili and fresh herbs. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, fresh smashed avocado.
More about Awake - Addison
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNG BEAN BURRITO$3.25
BURRITO DINNER SHREDDED CHICKEN$12.95
More about La Calle Doce
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tex-Mex Burrito Dinner$13.95
Seasoned premium beef, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, smothered in chilli & cheese, beans & rice
ALA BIG BURRITO$6.43
Super Burrito dinner$18.25
Fajita style beef or chicken, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, topped w/ sour cream, Monterrey Jack cheese & spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, beans & rice
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Burrito$5.99
Refried beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, with a side of kid's queso.
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
Picoso Burrito Combo$10.49
Choice of fajita chicken or beef, with onions and peppers, and topped with spicy queso. Comes with a side of rice, beans and a drink.
More about Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
Dive Coastal image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Dive Coastal

3404 Rankin St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Bean, Rice +Cheese Burrito$6.00
Served with plantain chips
More about Dive Coastal
Main pic

 

Taco Society

1512 Commerce St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$10.00
BF Steak Burrito$8.50
BF Chicken Burrito$7.50
More about Taco Society
Savory Crossings image

 

Savory Crossings

5429 LBJ Frwy, Ste 130, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BF Burrito (Bacon)$5.25
2 scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon in a warm flour tortilla
BF Burrito (Ham)$5.25
2 scrambled eggs, cheese, ham in a warm flour tortilla
BF Burrito (Sausage)$5.25
2 scrambled eggs, cheese, sausage in a warm flour tortilla
More about Savory Crossings
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Preston Center

6112 Luther Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Burrito$5.99
Refried beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, with a side of kid's queso.
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
Picoso Burrito Combo$10.49
Choice of fajita chicken or beef, with onions and peppers, and topped with spicy queso. Comes with a side of rice, beans and a drink.
More about Taco Joint - Preston Center
Item pic

 

JuiceLand

2633 McKinney Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beyond Burrito$9.50
a gluten free southern wrap with creole spice beyond burger, coleslaw, romaine, remoulade, house quick pickles, hot sauce (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

5600 W. Lover's Lane #114, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Beyond Burrito$9.50
a gluten free southern wrap with creole spice beyond burger, coleslaw, romaine, remoulade, house quick pickles, hot sauce (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
La Salsa Verde image

TACOS

La Salsa Verde

2950 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (507 reviews)
Takeout
BURRITO MAÑANERO$3.99
BURRITO COMBINADO$4.49
More about La Salsa Verde
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch image

 

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$9.95
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
Crispy Potato + Kale Burrito image

 

Hatchways Café

2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Potato + Kale Burrito$6.00
Farm egg, sautéed kale, crispy potato, sharp cheddar, whole wheat tortilla
Bacon + Cheddar Burrito$6.00
Farm egg, thick-cut bacon, sharp cheddar, crispy potatoes, whole-wheat tortilla
More about Hatchways Café
El Ranchito image

FRENCH FRIES

El Ranchito

610 W Jefferson Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CK FAJ BURRITO$16.95
More about El Ranchito
Fernando's Midway image

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$4.25
One soft flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, beans, or cheese
Ninos Burrito$7.00
One flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, beef, beans, or cheese and served with Mexican rice and beans
Burrito Dinner$14.50
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, beef, beans, or cheese and served with Mexican rice and beans
More about Fernando's Midway
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Inwood

12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Burrito$5.99
Refried beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, with a side of kid's queso.
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
Picoso Burrito Combo$10.49
Choice of fajita chicken or beef, with onions and peppers, and topped with spicy queso. Comes with a side of rice, beans and a drink.
More about Taco Joint - Inwood
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Lakewood

6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Burrito$5.99
Refried beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, with a side of kid's queso.
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
Picoso Burrito Combo$10.49
Choice of fajita chicken or beef, with onions and peppers, and topped with spicy queso. Comes with a side of rice, beans and a drink.
More about Taco Joint - Lakewood
Item pic

 

La Ventana

920 S Harwood St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Burrito$6.50
Tortillas are made fresh daily
More about La Ventana
Banner pic

 

Milagro Tacos & Cantina

440 Singleton Blvd Suite 100, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BURRITO TEXANO$9.75
Flour Tortilla, Your Choice of Carne Asada or Chicken Al Pastor, Refried Beans, Crispy Fries, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo
More about Milagro Tacos & Cantina
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Roy G's

4001 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito$9.79
More about Roy G's
Shug's After Hours image

 

Shug's After Hours

3020 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Marci's Burrito 🌯
Chorizo, Eggs, Hashbrown, Sautéed Peppers and Onions with Pepper Jack Cheese on a Wrap.
Please select "Egg Sandwich" at the top of the menu if you'd like to build your own item.
More about Shug's After Hours
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Peak Street

911 N. Peak Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Burrito$5.99
Refried beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, with a side of kid's queso.
Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
Picoso Burrito Combo$10.49
Choice of fajita chicken or beef, with onions and peppers, and topped with spicy queso. Comes with a side of rice, beans and a drink.
More about Taco Joint - Peak Street
Item pic

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Crimson

3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Korean BBQ Burrito$11.95
Grilled short ribs, rice, kim chi, house special soy sauce with grilled onions and jalapenos.
More about Pho Crimson
Shug's Bagels image

BAGELS

Shug's Bagels

3020 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (462 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Marci's Burrito 🌯
Chorizo, Eggs, Hashbrown, Sautéed Peppers and Onions with Pepper Jack Cheese on a Wrap.
Please select "Egg Sandwich" at the top of the menu if you'd like to build your own item.
More about Shug's Bagels
Item pic

 

La Ventana

3847 Cedar Springs, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Burrito$6.50
Tortillas are made fresh daily
More about La Ventana
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BURRITO DINNER GROUND BEEF$12.95
More about La Calle Doce
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

1888 Sylvan Ave Ste, Dallas

Avg 5 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Beyond Burrito$9.50
a gluten free southern wrap with creole spice beyond burger, coleslaw, romaine, remoulade, house quick pickles, hot sauce (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
More about JuiceLand
Savory Cityplace image

 

Savory Cityplace

2711 Haskell Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$4.95
More about Savory Cityplace

