Burritos in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve burritos
Mattito's - Oak Lawn
3102 Oak Lawn Avenue #144, Dallas
|Burrito
|$12.50
Large flour tortilla filled with choice of shredded Chicken or seasoned Taco beef and covered in your choice of sauce. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans
El Bolero - Design District
1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas
|Grande Fajita Burrito
|$15.00
garlic rice, lettuce, charro beans, pico de gallo, avocado, crema with side salad
Awake - Addison
15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.29
Scrambled eggs with pork sausage, house-roasted onions, green chilis, seasoned ranch potatoes, Jack and Cheddar, wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with salsa or pork green chili and fresh herbs. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, fresh smashed avocado.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|SNG BEAN BURRITO
|$3.25
|BURRITO DINNER SHREDDED CHICKEN
|$12.95
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|Tex-Mex Burrito Dinner
|$13.95
Seasoned premium beef, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, smothered in chilli & cheese, beans & rice
|ALA BIG BURRITO
|$6.43
|Super Burrito dinner
|$18.25
Fajita style beef or chicken, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla, topped w/ sour cream, Monterrey Jack cheese & spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, beans & rice
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas
|Kids Burrito
|$5.99
Refried beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, with a side of kid's queso.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
|Picoso Burrito Combo
|$10.49
Choice of fajita chicken or beef, with onions and peppers, and topped with spicy queso. Comes with a side of rice, beans and a drink.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Dive Coastal
3404 Rankin St, Dallas
|Mini Bean, Rice +Cheese Burrito
|$6.00
Served with plantain chips
Taco Society
1512 Commerce St, Dallas
|Burrito
|$10.00
|BF Steak Burrito
|$8.50
|BF Chicken Burrito
|$7.50
Savory Crossings
5429 LBJ Frwy, Ste 130, Dallas
|BF Burrito (Bacon)
|$5.25
2 scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon in a warm flour tortilla
|BF Burrito (Ham)
|$5.25
2 scrambled eggs, cheese, ham in a warm flour tortilla
|BF Burrito (Sausage)
|$5.25
2 scrambled eggs, cheese, sausage in a warm flour tortilla
Taco Joint - Preston Center
6112 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Kids Burrito
|$5.99
Refried beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, with a side of kid's queso.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
|Picoso Burrito Combo
|$10.49
Choice of fajita chicken or beef, with onions and peppers, and topped with spicy queso. Comes with a side of rice, beans and a drink.
JuiceLand
2633 McKinney Avenue, Dallas
|Beyond Burrito
|$9.50
a gluten free southern wrap with creole spice beyond burger, coleslaw, romaine, remoulade, house quick pickles, hot sauce (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
5600 W. Lover's Lane #114, Dallas
|Beyond Burrito
|$9.50
a gluten free southern wrap with creole spice beyond burger, coleslaw, romaine, remoulade, house quick pickles, hot sauce (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
TACOS
La Salsa Verde
2950 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas
|BURRITO MAÑANERO
|$3.99
|BURRITO COMBINADO
|$4.49
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
Hatchways Café
2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Crispy Potato + Kale Burrito
|$6.00
Farm egg, sautéed kale, crispy potato, sharp cheddar, whole wheat tortilla
|Bacon + Cheddar Burrito
|$6.00
Farm egg, thick-cut bacon, sharp cheddar, crispy potatoes, whole-wheat tortilla
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Burrito
|$4.25
One soft flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, beans, or cheese
|Ninos Burrito
|$7.00
One flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, beef, beans, or cheese and served with Mexican rice and beans
|Burrito Dinner
|$14.50
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, beef, beans, or cheese and served with Mexican rice and beans
Taco Joint - Inwood
12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas
|Kids Burrito
|$5.99
Refried beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, with a side of kid's queso.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
|Picoso Burrito Combo
|$10.49
Choice of fajita chicken or beef, with onions and peppers, and topped with spicy queso. Comes with a side of rice, beans and a drink.
Taco Joint - Lakewood
6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas
|Kids Burrito
|$5.99
Refried beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, with a side of kid's queso.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
|Picoso Burrito Combo
|$10.49
Choice of fajita chicken or beef, with onions and peppers, and topped with spicy queso. Comes with a side of rice, beans and a drink.
La Ventana
920 S Harwood St, Dallas
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
|Burrito
|$6.50
Tortillas are made fresh daily
Milagro Tacos & Cantina
440 Singleton Blvd Suite 100, Dallas
|BURRITO TEXANO
|$9.75
Flour Tortilla, Your Choice of Carne Asada or Chicken Al Pastor, Refried Beans, Crispy Fries, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo
Shug's After Hours
3020 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas
|Marci's Burrito 🌯
Chorizo, Eggs, Hashbrown, Sautéed Peppers and Onions with Pepper Jack Cheese on a Wrap.
Please select "Egg Sandwich" at the top of the menu if you'd like to build your own item.
Taco Joint - Peak Street
911 N. Peak Street, Dallas
|Kids Burrito
|$5.99
Refried beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, with a side of kid's queso.
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Our delicious refried beans and cheese in a large flour tortilla.
|Picoso Burrito Combo
|$10.49
Choice of fajita chicken or beef, with onions and peppers, and topped with spicy queso. Comes with a side of rice, beans and a drink.
PHO • NOODLES
Pho Crimson
3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas
|Korean BBQ Burrito
|$11.95
Grilled short ribs, rice, kim chi, house special soy sauce with grilled onions and jalapenos.
BAGELS
Shug's Bagels
3020 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas
|Marci's Burrito 🌯
Chorizo, Eggs, Hashbrown, Sautéed Peppers and Onions with Pepper Jack Cheese on a Wrap.
Please select "Egg Sandwich" at the top of the menu if you'd like to build your own item.
La Ventana
3847 Cedar Springs, Dallas
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.50
|Burrito
|$6.50
Tortillas are made fresh daily
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas
|BURRITO DINNER GROUND BEEF
|$12.95
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
1888 Sylvan Ave Ste, Dallas
|Beyond Burrito
|$9.50
a gluten free southern wrap with creole spice beyond burger, coleslaw, romaine, remoulade, house quick pickles, hot sauce (gluten free)
*While supplies last! Call to verify availability of our freshly prepared items*
- 2