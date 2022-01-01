Cake in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve cake
More about AvoEatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
AvoEatery
3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas
|Chocolate Cake Slice
|$5.25
More about Cake Bar
COOKIES • PASTRY
Cake Bar
3011 Gulden Lane Suite 117, Dallas
|8" German Chocolate Cake (Serves 12-18)
|$43.00
Mild chocolate cake, iced with caramel, toasted pecan and coconut frosting
|5" German Chocolate Cake (Serves 2-4)
|$15.00
Mild chocolate cake, iced with caramel, toasted pecan and coconut frosting
More about SusieCakes
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
6100 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
|Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!