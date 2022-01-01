Cake in Dallas

Dallas restaurants that serve cake

Chocolate Cake Slice image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AvoEatery

3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (430 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake Slice$5.25
More about AvoEatery
8" German Chocolate Cake (Serves 12-18) image

COOKIES • PASTRY

Cake Bar

3011 Gulden Lane Suite 117, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (839 reviews)
Takeout
8" German Chocolate Cake (Serves 12-18)$43.00
Mild chocolate cake, iced with caramel, toasted pecan and coconut frosting
5" German Chocolate Cake (Serves 2-4)$15.00
Mild chocolate cake, iced with caramel, toasted pecan and coconut frosting
More about Cake Bar
Carrot Cake image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

6100 Luther Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake
Baked with pecans & golden raisins, layered with our unique “praline filling” & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting.
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
More about SusieCakes

