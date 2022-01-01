Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

El Bolero - Design District

1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari$13.00
mezcal tomato sauce, cotija cheese, pickled onion
More about El Bolero - Design District
Banner pic

 

Sloane's - Dallas

2001 Ross Ave Suite 125, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$17.00
Calamari steaks fried in a gluten free cornmeal batter with basil, red fresno chili, and squid ink aioli
More about Sloane's - Dallas
Terilli's Restaurant image

 

Terilli's Restaurant

2815 Greenville Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Fritti$12.90
Served with Family Red Sauce
More about Terilli's Restaurant
Dive Coastal image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Dive Coastal

3404 Rankin St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari Fire$15.00
Crispy Calamarie with Jicama Slaw, Sweet Chili, Siracha Aoili & Cilantro
More about Dive Coastal
Lovers Seafood & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lovers Seafood & Market

5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$14.00
More about Lovers Seafood & Market
Rex's Seafood and Market image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

920 S Harwood St., Dallas

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$14.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Item pic

 

Family Thais Asian Bistro

208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$8.00
More about Family Thais Asian Bistro
The Loon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Loon

3028 N. Hall St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$10.95
More about The Loon
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$12.45
Strip-cut calamari, Japanese-style bread crumb, house made sweet & sour sauce.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila

2001 Ross Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (442 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$17.00
Calamari steaks fried in a gluten free cornmeal batter with basil, red fresno chili, and squid ink aioli
More about Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$14.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar image

 

Terilli's Restaurant and Bar

2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari Fritti$15.00
Served with Family Red Sauce
More about Terilli's Restaurant and Bar
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$12.45
Strip-cut calamari, Japanese-style bread crumb, house made sweet & sour sauce.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Banner pic

 

Tasty Tails

4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Fries$6.99
Calamari lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with homemade tartar sauce.
More about Tasty Tails
DanSungSa image

 

DanSungSa

11407 Emerald Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$14.99
More about DanSungSa
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$12.45
Strip-cut calamari, Japanese-style bread crumb, house made sweet & sour sauce.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari$10.95
Seasoned fried squid rings served with spicy tartar sauce.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CALAMARI MEXICANO$15.95
Fried calamari strips , served with black bean and corn salad and chipotle cream
More about La Calle Doce
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Roll (6pc)$10.00
CALAMARI TEMPURA, AVOCADO AND CUCUMBER, SEAWEED OUTSIDE
Crispy Calamari$12.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Hibiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Hibiki Sushi

2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Tempura - 6 pcs$10.00
Sliced calamari dipped in a light batter and cooked tempura style with spicy mayo on the side
More about Hibiki Sushi
Item pic

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salt + Pepper Calamari$14.00
sesame chili vinegar dipping sauce
More about Pakpao-Design District
Item pic

 

Tricky Fish

7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$13.00
Okra & banana peppers, remoulade
More about Tricky Fish
Item pic

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari$13.50
lightly spiced, giardiniera, sweet chili, cilantro ranch
More about State and Allen

