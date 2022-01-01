Calamari in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve calamari
El Bolero - Design District
1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas
|Crispy Calamari
|$13.00
mezcal tomato sauce, cotija cheese, pickled onion
Sloane's - Dallas
2001 Ross Ave Suite 125, Dallas
|Fried Calamari
|$17.00
Calamari steaks fried in a gluten free cornmeal batter with basil, red fresno chili, and squid ink aioli
Terilli's Restaurant
2815 Greenville Ave., Dallas
|Calamari Fritti
|$12.90
Served with Family Red Sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Dive Coastal
3404 Rankin St, Dallas
|Calamari Fire
|$15.00
Crispy Calamarie with Jicama Slaw, Sweet Chili, Siracha Aoili & Cilantro
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lovers Seafood & Market
5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas
|Calamari
|$14.00
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
920 S Harwood St., Dallas
|Fried Calamari
|$14.00
Family Thais Asian Bistro
208 N Market St Suite 150 LB 6, Dallas
|Calamari
|$8.00
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Fried Calamari
|$12.45
Strip-cut calamari, Japanese-style bread crumb, house made sweet & sour sauce.
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila
2001 Ross Ave, Dallas
|Fried Calamari
|$17.00
Calamari steaks fried in a gluten free cornmeal batter with basil, red fresno chili, and squid ink aioli
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Fried Calamari
|$14.00
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar
2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas
|Calamari Fritti
|$15.00
Served with Family Red Sauce
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Fried Calamari
|$12.45
Strip-cut calamari, Japanese-style bread crumb, house made sweet & sour sauce.
Tasty Tails
4950 Belt Line Rd Suite 190A, DALLAS
|Calamari Fries
|$6.99
Calamari lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with homemade tartar sauce.
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Fried Calamari
|$12.45
Strip-cut calamari, Japanese-style bread crumb, house made sweet & sour sauce.
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas
|Fried Calamari
|$10.95
Seasoned fried squid rings served with spicy tartar sauce.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas
|CALAMARI MEXICANO
|$15.95
Fried calamari strips , served with black bean and corn salad and chipotle cream
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Calamari Roll (6pc)
|$10.00
CALAMARI TEMPURA, AVOCADO AND CUCUMBER, SEAWEED OUTSIDE
|Crispy Calamari
|$12.00
SUSHI
Hibiki Sushi
2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas
|Calamari Tempura - 6 pcs
|$10.00
Sliced calamari dipped in a light batter and cooked tempura style with spicy mayo on the side
Pakpao-Design District
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas
|Salt + Pepper Calamari
|$14.00
sesame chili vinegar dipping sauce
Tricky Fish
7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas
|Calamari
|$13.00
Okra & banana peppers, remoulade
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|Crispy Calamari
|$13.50
lightly spiced, giardiniera, sweet chili, cilantro ranch