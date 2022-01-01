California rolls in Dallas
Onēsan Dim Sum & Sushi - 12300 Inwood Rd #180, Dallas, TX 75244
12300 Inwood Rd #180, Dallas, TX 75244, Dallas
|California Roll
|$15.00
Krab, Cucumber & Avocado
Jia Asian Bistro
7325 GASTON AVE # 110, DALLAS
|CALIFORNIA ROLL (8PC)
|$7.00
(CRAB MEAT, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO INSIDE THE RICE)
WITS Steakhouse - WITS Steakhouse
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas
|California Roll
|$12.00
crab, cucumber, avocado
Asian mint
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|California Roll
|$6.95
Immitation crabmeat, cucumber, and avocado
Roundhouse Food Hall
5625 Village Glen Drive, Suite 100, Dallas
|California Roll
|$8.50
Spicy crab, avocado, cucumber