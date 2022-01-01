Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve california rolls

Main pic

 

Onēsan Dim Sum & Sushi - 12300 Inwood Rd #180, Dallas, TX 75244

12300 Inwood Rd #180, Dallas, TX 75244, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Roll$15.00
Krab, Cucumber & Avocado
More about Onēsan Dim Sum & Sushi - 12300 Inwood Rd #180, Dallas, TX 75244
Consumer pic

 

Jia Asian Bistro

7325 GASTON AVE # 110, DALLAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CALIFORNIA ROLL (8PC)$7.00
(CRAB MEAT, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO INSIDE THE RICE)
More about Jia Asian Bistro
WITS Steakhouse image

 

WITS Steakhouse - WITS Steakhouse

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$12.00
crab, cucumber, avocado
More about WITS Steakhouse - WITS Steakhouse
Asian Mint | Forest Lane image

 

Asian mint

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Roll$6.95
Immitation crabmeat, cucumber, and avocado
More about Asian mint
Item pic

 

Roundhouse Food Hall

5625 Village Glen Drive, Suite 100, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
California Roll$8.50
Spicy crab, avocado, cucumber
More about Roundhouse Food Hall
Hibiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Hibiki Sushi

2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Hand Roll$6.00
California Roll$7.00
More about Hibiki Sushi

