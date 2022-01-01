Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese sandwiches in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

White Rhino Coffee - Downtown Dallas

1401 Elm St Suite 100, Dallas

GNG Chicken Caprese Sandwich$8.95
More about White Rhino Coffee - Downtown Dallas
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Roy G's

4001 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
CAPRESE SANDWICH$9.00
Grilled chicken topped with Texas Pecan Pesto, fresh mozzarella, sliced
tomato, and fresh basil.
More about Roy G's
White Rhino Coffee - Uptown Dallas

2909 Thomas Ave,, Dallas

GNG Chicken Caprese Sandwich$8.95
More about White Rhino Coffee - Uptown Dallas
Savory Haynes Boone

2323 Victory Lane, Ste 700, Dallas

Caprese Sandwich$7.50
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, arugula, and
pesto on a hoagie
More about Savory Haynes Boone

