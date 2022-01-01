Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cashew chicken in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve cashew chicken

Item pic

 

Wok Star Chinese

8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cashew Chicken$15.00
Chicken breast, zucchini, red and green bell pepper, brown garlic sauce
More about Wok Star Chinese
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cashew Chicken$14.45
Chicken, chili soy sauce, cashew, white onion, scallion, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, snap pea.
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Cashew Chicken$14.45
Chicken, chili soy sauce, cashew, white onion, scallion, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, snap pea.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cashew Chicken$13.45
Chicken, chili soy sauce, cashew, white onion, scallion, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, snap pea.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CASHEW CHICKEN 腰果鸡丁$18.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Sum Dang Good Chinese

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1684 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cashew Chicken$15.00
Boneless chicken breast, cashew, black bean sauce, zucchini, mushroom, carrot
More about Sum Dang Good Chinese

