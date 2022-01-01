Cashew chicken in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve cashew chicken
Wok Star Chinese
8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas
|Cashew Chicken
|$15.00
Chicken breast, zucchini, red and green bell pepper, brown garlic sauce
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Cashew Chicken
|$14.45
Chicken, chili soy sauce, cashew, white onion, scallion, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, snap pea.
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Cashew Chicken
|$14.45
Chicken, chili soy sauce, cashew, white onion, scallion, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, snap pea.
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Cashew Chicken
|$13.45
Chicken, chili soy sauce, cashew, white onion, scallion, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, snap pea.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|CASHEW CHICKEN 腰果鸡丁
|$18.00