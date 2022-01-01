Ceviche in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve ceviche
El Bolero - Design District
1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas
|Ceviche De Huachinango
|$16.00
red snapper, tomato, red onion, watermelon, citrus segments, lime
|Lobster Ceviche
|$18.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|CEVICHE
|$14.95
Acapulco’s Pride. Fish & shrimp cooked in lime & prepared with tomato, onion & cilantro
|TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE PLATTER
|$16.50
|TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE SINGLE
|$6.95
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Dive Coastal
3404 Rankin St, Dallas
|Ceviche
|$16.00
Stripped Bass, Mango, Red Onion, Cilantro, Cumin, Tomato
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lovers Seafood & Market
5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas
|Ceviche
|$18.00
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hook Line & Sinker
3103 Lemmon Ave, Dallas
|Ceviche
|$10.95
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
920 S Harwood St., Dallas
|Ceviche
|$13.00
FRENCH FRIES
Royal 38
2301 N Akard St, Dallas
|Ceviche
|$14.00
white fish, avocado, citrus marinade, slaw
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Fernando's Ceviche
|$16.00
White fish and shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice and tossed with tomato, onion, cilantro, and fresh jalapeño then garnished with avocado
José
4931 W Lovers Ln., Dallas
|La Panga Ceviche
|$17.00
Red fish, lime, cherry tomatoes, avocado, onion, cucumber, olive oil
|Coconut Ceviche
|$19.00
TX Red fish, avocado, mango, coconut milk, pepitas, cilantro, serrano, lime
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Ceviche
|$15.00
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Ceviche
|$15.45
Mixed of sushi fish in spicy yuzu soy sauce with green and chopped white onion, tossed red chili, lime juice served with crispy wonton and fresh avocado
|Ceviche Salad
|$16.45
Mixed of sushi fish in spicy yuzu soy sauce with green and chopped white onion, tossed red chili, lime juice atop of spring mix salad and avocado
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas
|Ceviche Pulpo
|$17.95
Seasoned octopus marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
|Ceviche
|$10.95
Fish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas
|CEVICHE
|$14.95
Cod and shrimp cooked in lime juice, topped with pico de gallo and avocado
|TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE PLATTER
|$16.50
|FRI SPECIAL CEVICHE TOSTADA
|$10.95