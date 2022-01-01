Ceviche in Dallas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve ceviche

El Bolero - Design District image

 

El Bolero - Design District

1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche De Huachinango$16.00
red snapper, tomato, red onion, watermelon, citrus segments, lime
Lobster Ceviche$18.00
More about El Bolero - Design District
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CEVICHE$14.95
Acapulco’s Pride. Fish & shrimp cooked in lime & prepared with tomato, onion & cilantro
TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE PLATTER$16.50
TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE SINGLE$6.95
More about La Calle Doce
Dive Coastal image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Dive Coastal

3404 Rankin St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche$16.00
Stripped Bass, Mango, Red Onion, Cilantro, Cumin, Tomato
More about Dive Coastal
Lovers Seafood & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lovers Seafood & Market

5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche$18.00
More about Lovers Seafood & Market
Hook Line & Sinker image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hook Line & Sinker

3103 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (950 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche$10.95
More about Hook Line & Sinker
Rex's Seafood and Market image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

920 S Harwood St., Dallas

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche$13.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Tejas image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Tejas

250 N. Bishop Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Passion Ceviche$15.00
More about Tejas
Item pic

TACOS

La Salsa Verde

2950 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (507 reviews)
Takeout
TOSTADA CEVICHE$6.99
More about La Salsa Verde
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Royal 38

2301 N Akard St, Dallas

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ceviche$14.00
white fish, avocado, citrus marinade, slaw
More about Royal 38
Item pic

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fernando's Ceviche$16.00
White fish and shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice and tossed with tomato, onion, cilantro, and fresh jalapeño then garnished with avocado
More about Fernando's Midway
Item pic

 

José

4931 W Lovers Ln., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
La Panga Ceviche$17.00
Red fish, lime, cherry tomatoes, avocado, onion, cucumber, olive oil
Coconut Ceviche$19.00
TX Red fish, avocado, mango, coconut milk, pepitas, cilantro, serrano, lime
Coconut Ceviche$19.00
TX redfish, avocado, cocnut milk, pepitas, cilantro, serrano, lime
More about José
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche$15.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Asian Mint | Forest Lane image

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche$15.45
Mixed of sushi fish in spicy yuzu soy sauce with green and chopped white onion, tossed red chili, lime juice served with crispy wonton and fresh avocado
Ceviche Salad$16.45
Mixed of sushi fish in spicy yuzu soy sauce with green and chopped white onion, tossed red chili, lime juice atop of spring mix salad and avocado
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ceviche Pulpo$17.95
Seasoned octopus marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
Ceviche$10.95
Fish marinated in lime juice, topped with chopped tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with chips and spicy sauce.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CEVICHE$14.95
Cod and shrimp cooked in lime juice, topped with pico de gallo and avocado
TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE PLATTER$16.50
FRI SPECIAL CEVICHE TOSTADA$10.95
More about La Calle Doce
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche Salad$12.00
Assorted Fish & Shrimp with Onions, Avocado, Mango, Cilantro and Masago
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

