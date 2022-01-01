Chai lattes in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
2900 Canton Street, Dallas
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$7.00
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
|Chai Latte
|$5.50
12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Our chai is brewed with fresh organic ingredients sourced locally in Georgia whenever possible. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
More about WOW Donuts & Drips - Dallas 1
WOW Donuts & Drips - Dallas 1
5601 W Lovers Lane STE 130, Dallas
|Chai Tea Latte
|$3.25
More about Hatchways Café
Hatchways Café
2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Made with David Rio Tiger Spice chai - try it dirty!
|Iced Chai Latte
|$5.00
Made with David Rio Tiger Spice chai - make it dirty for $2
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas
|Chai Tea Latte
More about HOPE Coffee DTS
HOPE Coffee DTS
1200 Apple St., Dallas
|Chai Tea Latte
Enjoy a rich and flavorful combination of masala chai, wild-grown black tea, and high quality spices perfectly balanced with steamed milk. Add our handcrafted espresso to enjoy a “Dirty Chai Tea Latte.”