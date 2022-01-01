Chai tea in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve chai tea
More about Fat Straws 3
Fat Straws 3
11810 Preston Rd., Dallas
|Chai Milk Tea
A popular Indian tea that is sweet, spicy, and creamy with cinnamon and cardamom.
More about WOW Donuts & Drips - Dallas 1
WOW Donuts & Drips - Dallas 1
5601 W Lovers Lane STE 130, Dallas
|Chai Tea Latte
|$3.25
More about Fat Straws 2
Fat Straws 2
5301 Alpha Rd #38, Dallas
|Chai Milk Tea
A popular Indian tea that is sweet, spicy, and creamy with cinnamon and cardamom.
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas
|Chai Tea Latte
More about HOPE Coffee DTS
HOPE Coffee DTS
1200 Apple St., Dallas
|Chai Tea Latte
Enjoy a rich and flavorful combination of masala chai, wild-grown black tea, and high quality spices perfectly balanced with steamed milk. Add our handcrafted espresso to enjoy a “Dirty Chai Tea Latte.”