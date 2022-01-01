Chalupas in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve chalupas
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|THUR SPECIAL CHALUPA
|$9.95
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas
|Especial Chalupa Combo
|$10.49
Two especial chalupas with refried beans and a drink.
|Regular Chalupa
|$2.79
A crispy, flat corn tortilla layered with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and cheese.
|Especial Chalupa
|$3.49
The regular with your choice of any meat.
Taco Joint - Preston Center
6112 Luther Lane, Dallas
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Chicken or Beef Chalupa
|$5.00
One crispy tostada topped with refried beans, shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
|Bean and Cheese Chalupa
|$4.25
One crispy tostada topped with refried beans and cheese
|Fancy Chalupa Compuesta
|$7.50
One chalupa compuesta with refried beans, chicken or beef fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
Taco Joint - Inwood
12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas
Taco Joint - Lakewood
6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas
Taco Joint - Peak Street
911 N. Peak Street, Dallas
