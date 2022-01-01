Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chalupas in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve chalupas

La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
THUR SPECIAL CHALUPA$9.95
More about La Calle Doce
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Especial Chalupa Combo$10.49
Two especial chalupas with refried beans and a drink.
Regular Chalupa$2.79
A crispy, flat corn tortilla layered with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and cheese.
Especial Chalupa$3.49
The regular with your choice of any meat.
More about Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Preston Center

6112 Luther Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Especial Chalupa Combo$10.49
Two especial chalupas with refried beans and a drink.
Regular Chalupa$2.79
A crispy, flat corn tortilla layered with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and cheese.
Especial Chalupa$3.49
The regular with your choice of any meat.
More about Taco Joint - Preston Center
El Ranchito image

FRENCH FRIES

El Ranchito

610 W Jefferson Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SNG CHALUPA BEAN$2.95
More about El Ranchito
Item pic

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken or Beef Chalupa$5.00
One crispy tostada topped with refried beans, shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Bean and Cheese Chalupa$4.25
One crispy tostada topped with refried beans and cheese
Fancy Chalupa Compuesta$7.50
One chalupa compuesta with refried beans, chicken or beef fajita, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream
More about Fernando's Midway
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Inwood

12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Especial Chalupa Combo$10.49
Two especial chalupas with refried beans and a drink.
Regular Chalupa$2.79
A crispy, flat corn tortilla layered with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and cheese.
Especial Chalupa$3.49
The regular with your choice of any meat.
More about Taco Joint - Inwood
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Lakewood

6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Especial Chalupa Combo$10.49
Two especial chalupas with refried beans and a drink.
Regular Chalupa$2.79
A crispy, flat corn tortilla layered with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and cheese.
Especial Chalupa$3.49
The regular with your choice of any meat.
More about Taco Joint - Lakewood
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Peak Street

911 N. Peak Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Especial Chalupa Combo$10.49
Two especial chalupas with refried beans and a drink.
Regular Chalupa$2.79
A crispy, flat corn tortilla layered with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and cheese.
Especial Chalupa$3.49
The regular with your choice of any meat.
More about Taco Joint - Peak Street

