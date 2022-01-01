Cheese fries in Dallas

Dallas restaurants that serve cheese fries

SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS

12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse

18010 DALLAS PKWY, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Fried Polenta topped with parmesan cheese$8.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Roy G's

4001 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
OG CHEESE FRIES$9.99
The original cheese fries of Dallas served at our family restaurant for 28 years.
A whole pound of hand cut Idaho potatoes loaded with cheddar, bacon and
jalapeños.
Mayer's Garden

2422 N Henderson Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Loaded Cheese Fries$12.00
Fries, queso, bacon, fresno chilis, green onion
The Pour House

1300 W Davis St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Loaded Cheese Fries$12.50
seasoned waffle fries covered with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños. served with a side of ranch
HERO

3090 Nowitzki Way, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHEESE FRIES$14.00
pepper jack, white queso, sour cream, bacon, green onion
Pizza Gianna

5219B W. Lovers Ln, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$7.50
Mozzarella in a Garlic-Herb Crust
Twisted Root

2615 Commerce St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ORG Twisted Cheese Fries$6.25
Our hand-punched fries with lots of melted cheddar cheese
