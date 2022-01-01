Cheese fries in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve cheese fries
SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
18010 DALLAS PKWY, Dallas
|Crispy Fried Polenta topped with parmesan cheese
|$8.00
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Roy G's
4001 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas
|OG CHEESE FRIES
|$9.99
The original cheese fries of Dallas served at our family restaurant for 28 years.
A whole pound of hand cut Idaho potatoes loaded with cheddar, bacon and
jalapeños.
Mayer's Garden
2422 N Henderson Ave., Dallas
|Loaded Cheese Fries
|$12.00
Fries, queso, bacon, fresno chilis, green onion
The Pour House
1300 W Davis St, Dallas
|Loaded Cheese Fries
|$12.50
seasoned waffle fries covered with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños. served with a side of ranch
HERO
3090 Nowitzki Way, Dallas
|CHEESE FRIES
|$14.00
pepper jack, white queso, sour cream, bacon, green onion
Pizza Gianna
5219B W. Lovers Ln, Dallas
|Fried Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
|$7.50
Mozzarella in a Garlic-Herb Crust
Twisted Root
2615 Commerce St, Dallas
|ORG Twisted Cheese Fries
|$6.25
Our hand-punched fries with lots of melted cheddar cheese