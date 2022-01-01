Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Savory Crossings image

 

Savory Crossings

5429 LBJ Frwy, Ste 130, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pizza - Four Cheese (Slice)$3.75
red sauce, mozzarella, gouda, parmesan & goat
More about Savory Crossings
Item pic

 

Westlake Brewing Company

2816 Commerce St, Dallas

Avg 4.8 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Cheese Pizza$4.62
7" marinara & cheese pizza. Additional toppings $1 each.
More about Westlake Brewing Company
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$7.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Kids Cheese Pizza image

PIZZA

Eno's Pizza Tavern

407 N Bishop Ave., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (2682 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Cheese Pizza$5.00
More about Eno's Pizza Tavern
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

White Rock Alehouse & Brewery

7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas

Avg 5 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid Cheese Pizza$8.00
Marinara, Mozzarella on a Flatbread. (Add Pepperoni +2)
More about White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
The MoMo Italian Kitchen image

 

MoMo Italian Lake Highlands

8989 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Pizza (V)$10.00
Tomato sauce, shredded Mozzarella, basil.
More about MoMo Italian Lake Highlands
Restaurant banner

 

4436 Lemmon Ave

4436 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Regular 12" Mozzarella Cheese Pizza$10.99
More about 4436 Lemmon Ave

