Cheese pizza in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Savory Crossings
Savory Crossings
5429 LBJ Frwy, Ste 130, Dallas
|Pizza - Four Cheese (Slice)
|$3.75
red sauce, mozzarella, gouda, parmesan & goat
More about Westlake Brewing Company
Westlake Brewing Company
2816 Commerce St, Dallas
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$4.62
7" marinara & cheese pizza. Additional toppings $1 each.
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Cheese Pizza
|$7.00
More about White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
SANDWICHES • GRILL
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas
|Kid Cheese Pizza
|$8.00
Marinara, Mozzarella on a Flatbread. (Add Pepperoni +2)
More about MoMo Italian Lake Highlands
MoMo Italian Lake Highlands
8989 Forest Lane, Dallas
|Cheese Pizza (V)
|$10.00
Tomato sauce, shredded Mozzarella, basil.