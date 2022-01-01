Cheesecake in Dallas
Zalat Pizza
4980 Belt Line Rd, Suite 180, Dallas
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$7.50
This Ben & Jerry's frozen dessert includes strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries and a graham cracker swirl. Now, that’s a heavenly dessert.
Sloane's - Dallas
2001 Ross Ave Suite 125, Dallas
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$13.00
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
17370 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Crispy Cheesecake
|$7.99
Sweet cream cheese mixture with a slice of banana, wrapped and deep-fried. Served with choice of ice cream.
WOW Donuts & Drips - Dallas 1
5601 W Lovers Lane STE 130, Dallas
|Blueberry Cheesecake Single
|$3.99
|Peanut Butter Cheesecake Single
|$3.95
SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
18010 DALLAS PKWY, Dallas
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$9.50
Vanilla cheesecake with graham cracker crust topped with strawberry or caramel sauce
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
4900 Belt Line Road, Dallas
|Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila
2001 Ross Ave, Dallas
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$13.00
Zalat Pizza
4007B Lemmon Ave, Dallas
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$7.50
This Ben & Jerry's frozen dessert includes strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries and a graham cracker swirl. Now, that’s a heavenly dessert.
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar
2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas
|Xango Cheesecake
|$11.00
Filo Wrapped Cheesecake, fried & rolled in Cinnamon Sugar w/ Amaretto & Whipped Cream
Zalat Pizza
11613 N Central Expy, Dallas
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$7.50
This Ben & Jerry's frozen dessert includes strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries and a graham cracker swirl. Now, that’s a heavenly dessert.
DanSungSa
11407 Emerald Street, Dallas
|New York Cheesecake
|$4.25
A slice of New York Cheesecake.
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
PIZZA
Zalat Pizza
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$7.50
This Ben & Jerry's frozen dessert includes strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries and a graham cracker swirl. Now, that’s a heavenly dessert.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Cheesecake [Homemade Slice]
|$8.99
Choice of Plain, Strawberry, Blueberry or Chocolate topping
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas
|Cheesecake
|$6.50
Rathbun's Curbside BBQ
7709 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Chef Kent's Favorites Assorted Pack of Cheesecakes
|$36.00
2 Turtle
2 Caramel Apple
2 Salted Caramel
Made by Texas Teasecakes
|Wild Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake
|$7.00
|Chocolate Lovers Dream Six Pack of Cheesecakes
|$36.00
2 Triple Chocolate
2 Peanut Butter Chocolate
2 Chocolate Toffee Crunch
Made by Texas Teasecakes
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Sum Dang Good Chinese
3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas
|Fortune Cookie Cheesecake
|$9.00
New York style cheesecake, fortune cookie crust, sweet sour cream glaze, strawberries