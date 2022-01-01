Chef salad in Dallas

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• Chef's Salad w/ham, turkey, egg & cheese$11.25
Fresh tossed greens with ham, turkey, egg, cheese, tomato and pickle spear.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS

12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse

18010 DALLAS PKWY, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Avocado Salad$14.00
Arugula, avocado, grapefruit, with house dressing
More about 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
Cafe de France image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Cafe de France

17370 Preston Rd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$11.99
TURKEY,HAM,SWISS, AMERICAN CHEESE, TOMATO, HARD BOILED EGG
More about Cafe de France
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carver Park

7557 Rambler Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Turkey Chef Salad Bowl w/ ham, cheese, cooked egg & ranch dressing$10.00
More about Carver Park
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

24 Hour Pizza

9780 Walnut St. #280, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (170 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$5.99
Romaine Lettuce, Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Croutons, Choice of Dressing
More about 24 Hour Pizza

