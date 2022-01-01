Chef salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve chef salad
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Chef's Salad w/ham, turkey, egg & cheese
|$11.25
Fresh tossed greens with ham, turkey, egg, cheese, tomato and pickle spear.
SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
18010 DALLAS PKWY, Dallas
|Chef Avocado Salad
|$14.00
Arugula, avocado, grapefruit, with house dressing
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES
Cafe de France
17370 Preston Rd., Dallas
|Chef Salad
|$11.99
TURKEY,HAM,SWISS, AMERICAN CHEESE, TOMATO, HARD BOILED EGG
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carver Park
7557 Rambler Rd, Dallas
|Roasted Turkey Chef Salad Bowl w/ ham, cheese, cooked egg & ranch dressing
|$10.00