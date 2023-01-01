Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burgers in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve chicken burgers

Item pic

 

Green Papaya Plant Based

3211 Oak Lawn Ave - SteB, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken lemongrass Burger$12.50
Sliced cheddar, umami spread, Mayo, pickled beets, daikon, carrot , green lettuce, garlic sauce.
Chipotle Chicken Burger$12.50
Chipotle sauce, sliced cheddar , mayo, pick beets, grill onion, green lettuce.
Orange Chicken Burger$12.50
Sliced cheddar,umami spread , tomato, two kinds of cabbage ( red & green), green lettuce ,orange sauce, pickled cucumbers.
More about Green Papaya Plant Based
Consumer pic

 

Tiki Loco Deep Ellum

2639 Elm St STE #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tindle Double Trouble "Chicken" Burger$18.50
2 BBQ Tindle "chicken" patties covered in bacon, avocado, mayo, and double the cheddar! Served on a brioche bun.
More about Tiki Loco Deep Ellum
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Angel Chicken Kitchen

7632 Campbell Road, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN BURGER$8.99
Fresh ground chicken breast grounded with cilantro, jalapeño and mixed spices.
Grilled and topped with cheddar cheese. Served on toasted brioche bun with cilantro pesto sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen
Liberty Burger image

 

Liberty Burger - Forest & Inwood

5211 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Burger$10.00
More about Liberty Burger - Forest & Inwood

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Cheesecake

Chicken Noodle Soup

Muffins

Tamales

Beef Noodle Soup

Sliders

Almond Chicken

Massaman Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (114 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (750 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston