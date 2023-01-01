Chicken burgers in Dallas
Green Papaya Plant Based
3211 Oak Lawn Ave - SteB, Dallas
|Chicken lemongrass Burger
|$12.50
Sliced cheddar, umami spread, Mayo, pickled beets, daikon, carrot , green lettuce, garlic sauce.
|Chipotle Chicken Burger
|$12.50
Chipotle sauce, sliced cheddar , mayo, pick beets, grill onion, green lettuce.
|Orange Chicken Burger
|$12.50
Sliced cheddar,umami spread , tomato, two kinds of cabbage ( red & green), green lettuce ,orange sauce, pickled cucumbers.
Tiki Loco Deep Ellum
2639 Elm St STE #100, Dallas
|Tindle Double Trouble "Chicken" Burger
|$18.50
2 BBQ Tindle "chicken" patties covered in bacon, avocado, mayo, and double the cheddar! Served on a brioche bun.
Angel Chicken Kitchen
7632 Campbell Road, Dallas
|CHICKEN BURGER
|$8.99
Fresh ground chicken breast grounded with cilantro, jalapeño and mixed spices.
Grilled and topped with cheddar cheese. Served on toasted brioche bun with cilantro pesto sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pickles