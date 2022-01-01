Chicken enchiladas in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
More about Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas
|Wednesday - Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
|$9.99
Two chicken enchiladas topped with our mighty fine sour cream sauce, served with rice and refried beans.
More about Taco Joint - Preston Center
Taco Joint - Preston Center
6112 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Wednesday - Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
|$9.99
Two chicken enchiladas topped with our mighty fine sour cream sauce, served with rice and refried beans.
More about Fernando's Midway
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Dozen Chicken Enchiladas
|$45.00
One dozen enchiladas with chicken and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera
More about Taco Joint - Inwood
Taco Joint - Inwood
12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas
|Wednesday - Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
|$9.99
Two chicken enchiladas topped with our mighty fine sour cream sauce, served with rice and refried beans.
More about Taco Joint - Lakewood
Taco Joint - Lakewood
6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas
|Wednesday - Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
|$9.99
Two chicken enchiladas topped with our mighty fine sour cream sauce, served with rice and refried beans.
More about Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Chicken Enchilada Casserole
More about Taco Joint - Peak Street
Taco Joint - Peak Street
911 N. Peak Street, Dallas
|Wednesday - Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
|$9.99
Two chicken enchiladas topped with our mighty fine sour cream sauce, served with rice and refried beans.
More about Taco Lingo
Taco Lingo
2301 N. Akard St., Dallas
|2 Chicken Enchiladas
|$10.95
two chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce, served with Mexican rice + beans
More about La Calle Doce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas
|CHICKEN ENCHILADA DINNER
|$12.50