Chicken enchiladas in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wednesday - Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas$9.99
Two chicken enchiladas topped with our mighty fine sour cream sauce, served with rice and refried beans.
More about Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Preston Center

6112 Luther Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wednesday - Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas$9.99
Two chicken enchiladas topped with our mighty fine sour cream sauce, served with rice and refried beans.
More about Taco Joint - Preston Center
Tejas image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

Tejas

250 N. Bishop Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (484 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Enchilada Plate$16.00
More about Tejas
Item pic

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dozen Chicken Enchiladas$45.00
One dozen enchiladas with chicken and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera
More about Fernando's Midway
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Inwood

12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wednesday - Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas$9.99
Two chicken enchiladas topped with our mighty fine sour cream sauce, served with rice and refried beans.
More about Taco Joint - Inwood
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Lakewood

6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wednesday - Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas$9.99
Two chicken enchiladas topped with our mighty fine sour cream sauce, served with rice and refried beans.
More about Taco Joint - Lakewood
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
More about Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Peak Street

911 N. Peak Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wednesday - Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas$9.99
Two chicken enchiladas topped with our mighty fine sour cream sauce, served with rice and refried beans.
More about Taco Joint - Peak Street
Taco Lingo image

 

Taco Lingo

2301 N. Akard St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
2 Chicken Enchiladas$10.95
two chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce, served with Mexican rice + beans
More about Taco Lingo
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN ENCHILADA DINNER$12.50
More about La Calle Doce
Beto and Son image

 

Beto and Son

3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
SC Chicken Tinga Enchiladas$14.99
Shredded chicken tinga, sour cream sauce, melted cheese, avocado, and pickled slaw. Served with achiote rice.
More about Beto and Son

