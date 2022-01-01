Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• Chicken Fried Steak w/ cream gravy$11.50
Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with cream gravy. Choose 3 sides from todays menu. Comes with a diner made roll or cornbread.
• Chicken Fried Steak w/ Cream Gravy$11.50
Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Topped with Mama's cream gravy along with 3 sides and a diner made roll or cornbread
• Chicken Fried Steak w/cream gravy$11.50
Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with cream gravy. Choose 3 sides from todays menu. Comes with a diner made roll or cornbread.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Ribeye Chicken Fried Steak image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Republic Texas Tavern

12300 Inwood Road, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ribeye Chicken Fried Steak$24.00
Green Beans, Yukon Gold Mashed, Jalapeno Bacon Gravy
More about Republic Texas Tavern
Item pic

 

Snuffers

3526 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak$12.49
Hand battered black angus steak. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, cream gravy, and your choice of vegetable medley or side salad.
More about Snuffers
The Loon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Loon

3028 N. Hall St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak$13.95
More about The Loon
Company Cafe & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Company Cafe & Bar

2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast$15.50
BEST SELLER - GF chicken fried steak topped with signature honey-jalapeno gravy. Served with two eggs your way and a slice of sourdough toast.
Chicken Fried Steak Solo$10.00
Chicken Fried Steak Lunch$15.50
GF chicken fried steak topped with signature honey-jalapeno gravy. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed hericot verte.
More about Company Cafe & Bar
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Chicken Fried Steak$15.00
A Texas sized 8oz tender cutlet dipped in buttermilk and fried to perfection. Topped with jalapeño gravy and green onion. 1 side, and 1 biscuit.
Chicken Fried Steak Regular$15.00
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak$14.95
Tender beef steak pounded thin and either cooked on the griddle or deep fried. Topped with cream gravy.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Taco Lingo image

 

Taco Lingo

2301 N. Akard St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken + Steak Fajitas For 1$18.95
served with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico, cheese, crema, jalapeño sauce, mexican rice + charro beans, warm flour tortillas or house-made corn tortillas
More about Taco Lingo
Restaurant banner

 

Oddfellows

316 W 7th St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak$19.00
mashed potatoes, braised green beans, poblano cream gravy
A.M. Chicken Fried Steak$18.00
Potatoes, two eggs, country gravy
More about Oddfellows
AllGood Cafe image

 

AllGood Cafe

2934 Main St, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (740 reviews)
Delivery
Chicken Fried Steak$16.99
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$16.99
More about AllGood Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Tom Kha Soup

Mochi Ice Cream

Burritos

Thai Tea

Hot Chocolate

Grilled Steaks

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chai Lattes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston