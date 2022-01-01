Chicken fried steaks in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Chicken Fried Steak w/ cream gravy
|$11.50
Hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with cream gravy. Choose 3 sides from todays menu. Comes with a diner made roll or cornbread.
More about Republic Texas Tavern
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Republic Texas Tavern
12300 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Ribeye Chicken Fried Steak
|$24.00
Green Beans, Yukon Gold Mashed, Jalapeno Bacon Gravy
More about Snuffers
Snuffers
3526 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$12.49
Hand battered black angus steak. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, cream gravy, and your choice of vegetable medley or side salad.
More about The Loon
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Loon
3028 N. Hall St., Dallas
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$13.95
More about Company Cafe & Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Company Cafe & Bar
2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast
|$15.50
BEST SELLER - GF chicken fried steak topped with signature honey-jalapeno gravy. Served with two eggs your way and a slice of sourdough toast.
|Chicken Fried Steak Solo
|$10.00
|Chicken Fried Steak Lunch
|$15.50
GF chicken fried steak topped with signature honey-jalapeno gravy. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed hericot verte.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas
|Buttermilk Chicken Fried Steak
|$15.00
A Texas sized 8oz tender cutlet dipped in buttermilk and fried to perfection. Topped with jalapeño gravy and green onion. 1 side, and 1 biscuit.
|Chicken Fried Steak Regular
|$15.00
More about Street's Fine Chicken
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$14.95
Tender beef steak pounded thin and either cooked on the griddle or deep fried. Topped with cream gravy.
More about Taco Lingo
Taco Lingo
2301 N. Akard St., Dallas
|Chicken + Steak Fajitas For 1
|$18.95
served with peppers, onions, guacamole, pico, cheese, crema, jalapeño sauce, mexican rice + charro beans, warm flour tortillas or house-made corn tortillas
More about Oddfellows
Oddfellows
316 W 7th St, Dallas
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$19.00
mashed potatoes, braised green beans, poblano cream gravy
|A.M. Chicken Fried Steak
|$18.00
Potatoes, two eggs, country gravy
More about AllGood Cafe
AllGood Cafe
2934 Main St, Dallas
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.99
|Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
|$16.99