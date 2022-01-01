Chicken lettuce wraps in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve chicken lettuce wraps
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
2807 Commerce St., Dallas
|Chicken Lettuce Wrap
|$8.00
Chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms, green onions, and black pepper served with crispy rice sticks and lettuce.
Wok Star Chinese
8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$12.00
Minced chicken breast, water chestnut, snow peas, carrot, lettuce cups
Pho Bowl - Addison
5290 Belt Line Rd, Dallas
|Chicken Lettuce Wrap
|$8.00
Chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms, green onions, and black pepper served with crispy rice sticks and lettuce.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Chicken Lettuce Wrap
|$13.00