Chicken lettuce wraps in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve chicken lettuce wraps

Item pic

 

Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum

2807 Commerce St., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wrap$8.00
Chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms, green onions, and black pepper served with crispy rice sticks and lettuce.
More about Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
Item pic

 

Wok Star Chinese

8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$12.00
Minced chicken breast, water chestnut, snow peas, carrot, lettuce cups
More about Wok Star Chinese
Item pic

 

Pho Bowl - Addison

5290 Belt Line Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wrap$8.00
Chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms, green onions, and black pepper served with crispy rice sticks and lettuce.
More about Pho Bowl - Addison
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Lettuce Wrap$13.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Sum Dang Good Chinese

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1684 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$12.00
Chopped chicken, jicama, green peas, carrot, onion, hoisin and oyster sauce, crisp iceberg lettuce
More about Sum Dang Good Chinese

