Chicken pad thai in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve chicken pad thai

Pad Thai Teriyaki - Chicken image

 

Red Stix Asian Street Food

6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai - Chicken Satay$11.95
Pad Thai - Chicken Breast$11.95
Pad Thai Teriyaki - Chicken$11.95
Wok-seared rice noodles and scrambled egg are tossed in a mild, spicy tamarind sauce, topped with bean sprouts, green onions and roasted peanuts, with your choice of Robata grill Stix.
More about Red Stix Asian Street Food
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN PAD THAI 泰式炒河粉$16.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Chicken Pad Thai image

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pad Thai$15.00
rice noodles - scallion - peanuts - egg
More about Pakpao-Design District

