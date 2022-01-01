Chicken pizza in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about The Loon Bar and Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Loon Bar and Grill
3028 N. Hall St., Dallas
|BBQ Chicken Pizza - Large
|$16.95
More about ***NUNOS TACOS*** - TAKE-OUT/ DELIVERY restaurant. Online orders MIGHT be ready 10 min before or after estimated time.
***NUNOS TACOS*** - TAKE-OUT/ DELIVERY restaurant. Online orders MIGHT be ready 10 min before or after estimated time.
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|BEYOND BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA (10inch)
|$16.00
10 inch personal pizza topped with house made feta, white sauce, mac n’cheese, buffalo sauce smothered BEYOND chicken, & drizzled with our house made ranch. Plus your choice of dipping sauce.
More about TLC Vegan Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TLC Vegan Kitchen
1930 North Coit Road, Richardson
|Sicilian Chicken, Spinach, & Sun-dried Tomato Pizza
|$16.00
Hand tossed Sicilian dough, topped with soy protein chicken, Roasted Tomato Sauce, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Vegan Parmesan, & Fresh Basil
|Sicilian Chicken, Spinach, & Sun-dried Tomato Pizza
|$16.00
Hand tossed Sicilian dough, topped with soy protein chicken, Roasted Tomato Sauce, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Nut Free Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Parmesan, & Fresh Basil
More about Frankie's Downtown Dallas
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Frankie's Downtown Dallas
1303 Main Street, Dallas
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
Ranch Dressing Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo-Tossed Grilled Chicken, Fresh Cilantro, Mushrooms and Red Onion
More about Mondo's - 4436 Lemmon Ave
Mondo's - 4436 Lemmon Ave
4436 Lemmon Ave, Dallas
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza 16"
|$21.99
Buffalo sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded Mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles,
ranch crema, cilantro
|West coast Pesto Chicken Pizza 12"
|$14.99
Pesto, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh avocado, pecorino romano
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12"
|$14.99
More about Nodding Donkey
Nodding Donkey
2900 Thomas Ave, Dallas
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.50
s&a buffalo sauce, mozzarella, bacon, celery, ranch