Chicken pizza in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve chicken pizza

The Loon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Loon Bar and Grill

3028 N. Hall St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (247 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Pizza - Large$16.95
More about The Loon Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

***NUNOS TACOS*** - TAKE-OUT/ DELIVERY restaurant. Online orders MIGHT be ready 10 min before or after estimated time.

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BEYOND BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA (10inch)$16.00
10 inch personal pizza topped with house made feta, white sauce, mac n’cheese, buffalo sauce smothered BEYOND chicken, & drizzled with our house made ranch. Plus your choice of dipping sauce.
More about ***NUNOS TACOS*** - TAKE-OUT/ DELIVERY restaurant. Online orders MIGHT be ready 10 min before or after estimated time.
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TLC Vegan Kitchen

1930 North Coit Road, Richardson

Avg 4.3 (1946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sicilian Chicken, Spinach, & Sun-dried Tomato Pizza$16.00
Hand tossed Sicilian dough, topped with soy protein chicken, Roasted Tomato Sauce, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Vegan Parmesan, & Fresh Basil
Sicilian Chicken, Spinach, & Sun-dried Tomato Pizza$16.00
Hand tossed Sicilian dough, topped with soy protein chicken, Roasted Tomato Sauce, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Nut Free Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Parmesan, & Fresh Basil
More about TLC Vegan Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Frankie's Downtown Dallas

1303 Main Street, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1432 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$0.00
Ranch Dressing Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo-Tossed Grilled Chicken, Fresh Cilantro, Mushrooms and Red Onion
More about Frankie's Downtown Dallas
Item pic

 

Mondo's - 4436 Lemmon Ave

4436 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 16"$21.99
Buffalo sauce, fresh mozzarella, shredded Mozzarella cheese, blue cheese crumbles,
ranch crema, cilantro
West coast Pesto Chicken Pizza 12"$14.99
Pesto, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh avocado, pecorino romano
Buffalo Chicken Pizza 12"$14.99
More about Mondo's - 4436 Lemmon Ave
Nodding Donkey image

 

Nodding Donkey

2900 Thomas Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.50
s&a buffalo sauce, mozzarella, bacon, celery, ranch
More about Nodding Donkey

