Chicken rolls in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve chicken rolls
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|CHICKEN EGG ROLLS (2)
|$6.00
SUSHI
Hibiki Sushi
2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas
|Chicken Teriyaki Roll
|$11.00
Grilled chicken and green onion with eel sauce.
Pakpao-Design District
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas
|Chicken Summer Rolls
|$12.00
mango + cucumber + herbs
|Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls
|$13.00
Chinese black bean + sweet sour sauce
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Sum Dang Good Chinese
3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas
|Chicken Egg Rolls
|$6.00
Fried and filled with chopped chicken, cabbage, carrot, celery
Hawkers Asian Street Food
2800 Main St, Dallas
|Chicken Egg Rolls
|$4.50
Egg noodle wrap, cabbage, carrots.