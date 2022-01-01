Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN EGG ROLLS (2)$6.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Hibiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Hibiki Sushi

2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki Roll$11.00
Grilled chicken and green onion with eel sauce.
More about Hibiki Sushi
Item pic

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Summer Rolls$12.00
mango + cucumber + herbs
Crispy Chicken Spring Rolls$13.00
Chinese black bean + sweet sour sauce
More about Pakpao-Design District
Chicken Egg Rolls image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Sum Dang Good Chinese

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1684 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Egg Rolls$6.00
Fried and filled with chopped chicken, cabbage, carrot, celery
More about Sum Dang Good Chinese
Item pic

 

Hawkers Asian Street Food

2800 Main St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Egg Rolls$4.50
Egg noodle wrap, cabbage, carrots.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food

