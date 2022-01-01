Chicken salad in Dallas

Raspberry Chicken Salad image

 

Postino Deep Ellum

2639 Main St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Deep Ellum
Chopped Chicken Kale Salad image

 

Hatchways Café

2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Chicken Kale Salad$12.00
Herb-roasted chicken, almonds, grapes, goat cheese, crispy bacon, kale, champagne vinaigrette
More about Hatchways Café
Main pic

 

Soirée Coffee Bar

320 Singleton Boulevard, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$7.99
More about Soirée Coffee Bar
Item pic

 

HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville

2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
HG CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD$19.00
crispy uncured-cherry smoked pork belly, pecorino romano, egg, tomato, pickled sweet peppers, shredded carrots & crispy shallots in HG ranch
More about HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville
CHICKEN COBB SALAD image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Standard Service Dallas

5631 Alta Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN COBB SALAD$18.00
grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, crispy onions & blue cheese dressing
CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD$18.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
More about Standard Service Dallas
Savory Cityplace image

 

Savory Cityplace

2711 Haskell Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.95
More about Savory Cityplace
Cafe de France image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Cafe de France

17370 Preston Rd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Croissant$12.99
More about Cafe de France
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

6959 Arapaho Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carver Park

7557 Rambler Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.35
Grilled Chicken Breast,Cut Romaine Hearts w/ homemade herb garlic croutons, shredded parmesan cheese & homemade caesar dressing ( no anchovy)
More about Carver Park

