Chicken salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve chicken salad
Postino Deep Ellum
2639 Main St, Dallas
|Raspberry Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Hatchways Café
2346 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Chopped Chicken Kale Salad
|$12.00
Herb-roasted chicken, almonds, grapes, goat cheese, crispy bacon, kale, champagne vinaigrette
Soirée Coffee Bar
320 Singleton Boulevard, Dallas
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$7.99
HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville
2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|HG CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD
|$19.00
crispy uncured-cherry smoked pork belly, pecorino romano, egg, tomato, pickled sweet peppers, shredded carrots & crispy shallots in HG ranch
SALADS • CHICKEN
Standard Service Dallas
5631 Alta Ave, Dallas
|CHICKEN COBB SALAD
|$18.00
grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, crispy onions & blue cheese dressing
|CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD
|$18.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES
Cafe de France
17370 Preston Rd., Dallas
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$12.99
The Brass Tap
6959 Arapaho Rd, Dallas
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)