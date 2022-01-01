Chicken soup in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve chicken soup
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
2807 Commerce St., Dallas
|Side Chicken Soup
|$3.00
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Rice Soup with Chicken
|$13.45
Rice, Ginger, Scallion, and Fried Garlic
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas
|Cup Roasted Chicken Soup
|$4.00
|Bowl Roasted Chicken Soup
|$8.00
Pho Bowl - Addison
5290 Belt Line Rd, Dallas
|Side Large Chicken Soup
|$5.00
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Rice Soup with Chicken
|$13.45
Rice, Ginger, Scallion, and Fried Garlic
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Rice Soup with Chicken
|$12.95
Rice, Ginger, Scallion, and Fried Garlic
PHO • NOODLES
Pho Crimson
3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas
|Sd Chicken Soup
|$4.00
|Sd Large Chicken Soup TOGO
|$6.00
|Sd Chicken Soup TOGO
|$4.00
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood
6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas
|Chicken Tortilla Soup (Bowl)
|$6.25
Pakpao-Design District
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas
|Bowl Chicken Coconut Soup
|$15.00
lemongrass poached chicken + coconut milk + straw mushroom + galangal + kaffir lime leaf
|Cup Chicken Coconut Soup
|$8.00
lemongrass poached chicken + coconut milk + straw mushroom + galangal + kaffir lime leaf
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|Chicken Tortilla Soup (Bowl)
|$11.00
savory chicken broth, tomato, corn, avocado, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips
|Chicken Tortilla Soup (Cup)
|$7.00
savory chicken broth, tomato, corn, avocado, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips