Chicken soup in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve chicken soup

Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum image

 

Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum

2807 Commerce St., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Chicken Soup$3.00
More about Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Soup with Chicken$13.45
Rice, Ginger, Scallion, and Fried Garlic
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
Street's Fine Chicken image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Cup Roasted Chicken Soup$4.00
Bowl Roasted Chicken Soup$8.00
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Pho Bowl - Addison image

 

Pho Bowl - Addison

5290 Belt Line Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Large Chicken Soup$5.00
More about Pho Bowl - Addison
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Soup with Chicken$13.45
Rice, Ginger, Scallion, and Fried Garlic
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Soup with Chicken$12.95
Rice, Ginger, Scallion, and Fried Garlic
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Pho Crimson image

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Crimson

3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Sd Chicken Soup$4.00
Sd Large Chicken Soup TOGO$6.00
Sd Chicken Soup TOGO$4.00
More about Pho Crimson
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood image

 

Haystack Burgers - Lakewood

6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Bowl)$6.25
More about Haystack Burgers - Lakewood
Item pic

 

Pakpao-Design District

1628 Oak Lawn Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Chicken Coconut Soup$15.00
lemongrass poached chicken + coconut milk + straw mushroom + galangal + kaffir lime leaf
Cup Chicken Coconut Soup$8.00
lemongrass poached chicken + coconut milk + straw mushroom + galangal + kaffir lime leaf
More about Pakpao-Design District
Item pic

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Bowl)$11.00
savory chicken broth, tomato, corn, avocado, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Cup)$7.00
savory chicken broth, tomato, corn, avocado, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips
More about State and Allen

