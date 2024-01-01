Chicken taco salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve chicken taco salad
More about La Calle Doce Lakewood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce Lakewood
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|TACO SALAD CHICKEN FAJITA
|$17.95
More about Culpepper Cattle Co - Dallas
Culpepper Cattle Co - Dallas
3309 Elm Street, Suite 100, Dallas
|CHICKEN TACO SALAD
|$12.82
rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, crema & cheddar cheese
More about Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd
Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Chicken Taco Salad w/ picante sauce
|$11.75
Fresh tossed greens with tomato, onion cheese and a Grilled Chicken Breast in a Flour Tortilla Shell. Served with picante sauce.