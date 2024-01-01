Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken taco salad in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve chicken taco salad

La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce Lakewood

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TACO SALAD CHICKEN FAJITA$17.95
More about La Calle Doce Lakewood
Item pic

 

Culpepper Cattle Co - Dallas

3309 Elm Street, Suite 100, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TACO SALAD$12.82
rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, crema & cheddar cheese
More about Culpepper Cattle Co - Dallas
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
• Chicken Taco Salad w/ picante sauce$11.75
Fresh tossed greens with tomato, onion cheese and a Grilled Chicken Breast in a Flour Tortilla Shell. Served with picante sauce.
More about Mama's Daughters Diner - Dallas-Irving Blvd
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce Oak Cliff

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TACO SALAD CHICKEN$13.95
TACO SALAD CHICKEN FAJITA$17.95
More about La Calle Doce Oak Cliff

