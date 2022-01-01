Chicken teriyaki in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
J Wok Kitchen
13505 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$10.00
Grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce.
Red Stix Asian Street Food
6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Drunken Noods - Teriyaki Chicken
|$11.95
Thick, rice noodles with bell peppers, carrots, Thai basil, green onion, jalapenos & cilantro are tossed in a slightly sweet brown sauce, with and your choice of robata grill Stix.
|Stix - Chicken Teriyaki
|$3.45
|Pad Thai Teriyaki - Chicken
|$11.95
Wok-seared rice noodles and scrambled egg are tossed in a mild, spicy tamarind sauce, topped with bean sprouts, green onions and roasted peanuts, with your choice of Robata grill Stix.