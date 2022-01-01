Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tortilla soup in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup

Yardbird image

 

Yardbird

2121 N Pearl St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup$8.00
Fresh Cilantro, Fried Tortillas, Cumin Lime Sourcream, Fresh Avocado
More about Yardbird
Item pic

 

El Fenix

6811 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Large$8.99
Our Famous Tortilla Soup with rice & shredded chicken breast.
More about El Fenix
Item pic

 

El Fenix

1601 McKinney Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Large$8.99
Our Famous Tortilla Soup with rice & shredded chicken breast.
More about El Fenix
Item pic

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Bowl)$11.00
savory chicken broth, tomato, corn, avocado, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Cup)$7.00
savory chicken broth, tomato, corn, avocado, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips
More about State and Allen

Browse other tasty dishes in Dallas

Tostadas

Ceviche

Veggie Burgers

Lobsters

Chicken Curry

Chicken Pad Thai

Edamame

Philly Cheesesteaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Dallas to explore

Richardson

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (639 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston