Chilaquiles in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

 

El Taxqueño Taqueria

207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$5.99
More about El Taxqueño Taqueria
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands image

 

Taco Joint - Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Joe's Chilaquiles$8.99
Large triangular fried tortillas with scrambled eggs, onions, fresh jalapenos, your choice of Spicy Roja or Verde sauce, and topped with monterey jack cheese. Served with refried beans and potatoes.
More about Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
Taco Joint - Preston Center image

 

Taco Joint - Preston Center

6112 Luther Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Joe's Chilaquiles$8.99
Large triangular fried tortillas with scrambled eggs, onions, fresh jalapenos, your choice of Spicy Roja or Verde sauce, and topped with monterey jack cheese. Served with refried beans and potatoes.
More about Taco Joint - Preston Center
Xaman Cafe image

 

Xaman Cafe

334 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$10.00
Crispy corn tortillas chips, mix with
pico de gal lo, salsa, crema and queso
fresco.
More about Xaman Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen

5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (2897 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles Amigos!$11.00
Eggs scrambled with assorted cheeses, mixed peppers, onions, tortillas, & green cilantro sauce with a side of black beans
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
Item pic

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$13.50
Scrambled eggs and corn tortillas combined with onions, tomatoes, chicken, and cheddar and jack cheeses and served with refried beans and Mexican potatoes
More about Fernando's Midway
Taco Joint - Inwood image

 

Taco Joint - Inwood

12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Joe's Chilaquiles$8.99
Large triangular fried tortillas with scrambled eggs, onions, fresh jalapenos, your choice of Spicy Roja or Verde sauce, and topped with monterey jack cheese. Served with refried beans and potatoes.
More about Taco Joint - Inwood
Taco Joint image

 

Taco Joint - Lakewood

6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Joe's Chilaquiles$8.99
Large triangular fried tortillas with scrambled eggs, onions, fresh jalapenos, your choice of Spicy Roja or Verde sauce, and topped with monterey jack cheese. Served with refried beans and potatoes.
More about Taco Joint - Lakewood
Taco Joint - Peak Street image

 

Taco Joint - Peak Street

911 N. Peak Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Joe's Chilaquiles$8.99
Large triangular fried tortillas with scrambled eggs, onions, fresh jalapenos, your choice of Spicy Roja or Verde sauce, and topped with monterey jack cheese. Served with refried beans and potatoes.
More about Taco Joint - Peak Street
Consumer pic

 

La Ventana

3847 Cedar Springs, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$8.50
Grilled chicken Monterrey cheese, queso fresco, arbol salsa, tomatoes, onions, sunny side up egg, black beans, crisp tortilla strips
Chicken Chilaquiles$5.95
More about La Ventana
Manhattan Project Beer Co image

 

Manhattan Project Beer Co

2215 Sulphur St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$11.00
More about Manhattan Project Beer Co
Item pic

TACOS

***NUNOS TACOS***

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILAQUIL VERDE SAUCE 2oz$1.00
CHILAQUIL ROJO SAUCE 2oz$1.00
BREAKFAST CHILAQUILES PLATE$13.00
Fried totopo chips smothered in your favorite sauce, topped with vegan mozzarella, a side of black refried beans, and breakfast potatoes. Plus choose your breakfast protein. Garnished with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream sauce, jalapeno sauce on the side, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas .
More about ***NUNOS TACOS***

