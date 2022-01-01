Chilaquiles in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas
|Taco Joe's Chilaquiles
|$8.99
Large triangular fried tortillas with scrambled eggs, onions, fresh jalapenos, your choice of Spicy Roja or Verde sauce, and topped with monterey jack cheese. Served with refried beans and potatoes.
Taco Joint - Preston Center
6112 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Taco Joe's Chilaquiles
|$8.99
Xaman Cafe
334 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas
|Chilaquiles
|$10.00
Crispy corn tortillas chips, mix with
pico de gal lo, salsa, crema and queso
fresco.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas
|Chilaquiles Amigos!
|$11.00
Eggs scrambled with assorted cheeses, mixed peppers, onions, tortillas, & green cilantro sauce with a side of black beans
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Chilaquiles
|$13.50
Scrambled eggs and corn tortillas combined with onions, tomatoes, chicken, and cheddar and jack cheeses and served with refried beans and Mexican potatoes
Taco Joint - Inwood
12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas
|Taco Joe's Chilaquiles
|$8.99
Taco Joint - Lakewood
6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas
|Taco Joe's Chilaquiles
|$8.99
Taco Joint - Peak Street
911 N. Peak Street, Dallas
|Taco Joe's Chilaquiles
|$8.99
La Ventana
3847 Cedar Springs, Dallas
|Chilaquiles
|$8.50
Grilled chicken Monterrey cheese, queso fresco, arbol salsa, tomatoes, onions, sunny side up egg, black beans, crisp tortilla strips
|Chicken Chilaquiles
|$5.95
Manhattan Project Beer Co
2215 Sulphur St., Dallas
|Chilaquiles
|$11.00
TACOS
***NUNOS TACOS***
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|CHILAQUIL VERDE SAUCE 2oz
|$1.00
|CHILAQUIL ROJO SAUCE 2oz
|$1.00
|BREAKFAST CHILAQUILES PLATE
|$13.00
Fried totopo chips smothered in your favorite sauce, topped with vegan mozzarella, a side of black refried beans, and breakfast potatoes. Plus choose your breakfast protein. Garnished with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream sauce, jalapeno sauce on the side, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas .